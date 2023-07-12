Ascending through forests of straight oaks the slope of the White Cross, on the banks of the beloved Cher, the Tour passes close to the town of Nassigny, one of the half dozen places that claim for themselves the title of geographical center of the Hexagon. Daniel Oss, the son of pizzaiolo from Pergine Valsugana, sprints to Andrey Amador, son of a Russian engineer and Costa Rican worker. His escape is a mirage in such a plain. The bell has rung for the end of recess. The macarilla students, rebellious airs but really good, have returned to the fold of boredom and routine, and the fans regret it. One more flat stage. Another day of punishment for Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, the beloved couple.

Poulidor’s grandson, condemned to obscurity, citing a cold, even renounces joining the train tracks of his Alpecin to make way for his partner in green Jasper Philipsen on the Moulins straight, curves and potholes on the banks of the Allier , untouchable, who, despite an absence that everyone thought was a killer, knows perfectly how to wriggle around dangerously, find his place, and, beating Groenewegen at 70 an hour, prevail in a triumphant fourth sprint. And Van Aert, the taciturn Belgian, condemned to silence, to close ranks in Jonas Vingegaard’s army, to endure everyone’s jostling in an impossible sprint, which ends ninth. His senseless youth escapade the day before descending towards Pello Bilbao illuminated by the beautiful Cézallier moor that looks like the lands where the cows of Ávila roam, granite steppes 1,000 meters above the sea so far away, where gravity weighs as little as in a sea lunar, it was nothing more than a day of steers illuminated by the heat, a leave without a next day.

The Tour is an animal with a monstrous digestive system that assimilates everything, an industrial still that distills impurities, and he has integrated the two unruly children as he integrated the already early-retired Peter Sagan, ideological and irreverent father of both phenomena, at the exit of the stage, an anonymous and round figure among the buses in the place de Jaude, the center of Clermont Ferrand, the exact point from which Blaise Pascal’s brother began to ascend the Puy de Dôme on foot with a Torricelli barometer in his hands to prove, as the mathematician intuited, that the more he ascended, the less the air weighed on his head. Later, the physiologists understood that for this reason it is more difficult to breathe at altitude and in order not to run out of oxygen to move the muscles and wake up the brain, the body manufactures more red blood cells. So much knowledge, and the science that exploits it, is appreciated by cyclists, unable these years to spend more than a month without going up Mount Teide or the Sierra Nevada to fill their blood with hemoglobin, and run more in the heart of deep France, so They also passed Vichy close by, who adores and mistreats them.

Between the buses of the teams that have invaded his town he strolls, anonymous, unknown to the cyclists and their clans, so cyclocentric everyone, a whole life that revolves around two wheels, the Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie, son of light air, speed and strength with his pole in a bare body, the most illustrious citizen of Clermont Ferrand. He jumped 6.16m and broke Bubka’s unbeatable record, someone informs the cycling people, who, indifferent, respond, and who is Bubka?, they ask.

On the plain the Tour weighs more and Tadej Pogacar gets bored too. He has acclimatized to the heat so well, he is moving so well this year under the heat, that he even seems to be sorry for the rain, which refreshes the nervous peloton in the county of Gipcy, large storm drops agitated and accelerated by the wind that hit them from side, as if he preferred the private rain provided by his UAE that cooled him, with calculated frequency, during the days of unbearable heat.

Pogacar, the man of cold stages, suddenly loves the heat, thanks perhaps to acclimatization accelerated by chance, which never leaves loose ends. To save taxes he lives in Monaco, and there in his very expensive 50-square-meter apartment, he spent several weeks recovering from the broken wrist he suffered on April 23. Anquetil, who had a chateau, he made roller in the cellar cool vaults of brick and stone; Pogacar did it for a couple of weeks in the tiny and overheated kitchen of his apartment, three-hour sessions in which he sweated so much that he lost 4-5 kilos. Already acclimatized, during the days of great heat, two domestiques are regularly in charge of going down to the car to get drums of cold water with which they water his legs, head and body, and at the finish line, before starting to roll the degreaser, where he organizes almost funny TikTok performances for the mobile cameras, and on the podium to receive his white jersey, he submerges for a few seconds in an ice tub installed in a team van. And it lowers his core temperature – that of the interior of the body – he, and the majority of the squad, when feeding. Isotonic and carbohydrate drinks, and salt drinks, individualized since thanks to the patches that measure sweat, the sodium lost by each runner is known, they are consumed in the form of slushies made at night with a machine slushies, and frozen gels look like candy flash lollies, they take them out of the freezer frozen and keep them in electric refrigerators in cars. “When consuming slushies and popsicles, the cold goes down the esophagus and reaches the digestive system,” explains Íñigo San Millán, the Slovenian’s coach. “And thus the body temperature is lowered, the increase of which, like a fever, is so bad for performance.”

After the lost Tour, the UAE analyzed the hundreds of details that could have separated them from the Jumbo. Vingegaard always claimed that he performed better in the heat. Pogacar already equals him. One less differential factor in times of climate change.

