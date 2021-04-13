The reception at Quinta de Olivos that will give you this Tuesday Alberto Fernandez to Juan Gonzalez, the Special Assistant to the President Joe biden, it could change format.

Until 12 o’clock, with Biden’s envoy already on Argentine soil, the President had not yet received the medical discharge of his positive COVID, diagnosed last Friday 2.

For that reason, it is evaluated that it gives a brief greeting to Gonzalez, that he is also Principal Director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, but that the working meeting between the two be it by zoom in Olivos.

The format would be half face-to-face and half by zoom: Foreign Minister Felipe Solá would be in a room physically with González, who travels on his tour of Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay with Julie Chung, Acting Undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the State Department. And Fernández would interview them by zoom, despite giving a brief greeting to the visitor. They said it will be “for prevention.”

Gonzalez’s visit is key to the beginning of new relations with the United States Kirchnerism has been showing signs of rapprochement.

Even so, there are many differences about the links with Venezuela, China and Russia. At this time there is also a claim to the Government of Argentine-American businessmen against the Care Prices program and other state controls. They will see Gonzalez on Wednesday. It is important to the President and the Chancellor to address a request for the United States export vaccines to Argentina and his support before the Monetary Fund.

A source also assured that González would dine with several legislators among which is Sergio Massa and even the possible presence of Máximo Kirchner was not ruled out. But this remains extremely hermetic.

It is unknown why the presidential physician did not discharge Fernandez having already passed 10 days of his contagion of coronavirus despite being vaccinated. One source mentioned that the President may still have “a high viral load.”

The last medical part of this Monday pointed out the following:

“The President of the Nation, Doctor D. Alberto Ángel FERNANDEZ, is evolving favorably, with vital signs within normal parameters. He continues to comply with mandatory isolation and under strict medical control by the PRESIDENTIAL MEDICAL UNIT (UMP). will report its evolution daily. “

Look also