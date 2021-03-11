Former US President Donald Trump claimed that if it weren’t for him, Americans would probably would never have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I hope you all remember when you got the COVID-19 vaccine (often referred to as the China virus), that if you weren’t president, you wouldn’t get that beautiful ‘vaccine’ for 5 years, at best, and probably not. they would get it at all, “Trump said in a statement.

“I hope everyone remembers!” He continued.

A senior adviser to President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response team said that one in four adults in the United States received their first injection of the vaccine.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after inciting the deadly Capitol riots on January 6. Outside of the presidency, it is clear that there are few places that accept him outside of those made up of his most staunch followers.

Persona non grata

An example of this was experienced recently when all living former American presidents, with the exception of Trump, joined in a video in which urge their fellow citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama – and former First Ladies – are featured in a one-minute ad that ran Thursday, supporting America’s vaccination campaign. In the recording, the ex-presidents share what they miss about life before the pandemic.

“This vaccine means hope,” Obama says. “It will protect you and your loved ones from this dangerous and deadly disease.”

Obama goes on to say that he misses seeing Marian, the 83-year-old mother of former first lady Michelle Obama, “to hold her and see her on her birthday.”

“I want to go back to work and be able to move,” Clinton says in the ad.

Bush says he can’t wait to see his baseball team, the Texas Rangers, play in a packed stadium.

“To rid ourselves of this pandemic, it is important that our citizens get vaccinated“Bush adds.

The video shows images of the eight former White House residents getting vaccinated against COVID.

Trump and his wife, Melania, are absent from the video. The former president was famous for dismiss the danger of the pandemic.

Both were vaccinated in January before leaving the White House, but this was not revealed for weeks.

