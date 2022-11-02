After the dismissal of the coach (Udoka is on the way) the trend in Brooklyn does not change: fifth defeat in six games, Chicago dominates with LaVine and DeRozan. Orlando still ko

Simone Sandri & commat; simonesandri



Even without Steve Nash on the bench the trend does not change for the Nets who go ko at the Barclays Center against the Bulls, Miami overtakes Golden State while the Thunder have the better of Paolo Banchero’s Magic.

Brooklyn Nets-Chicago Bulls 99-108 – A day that will remain in the history of the New York franchise ends with yet another disappointment for the Brooklyn fans. After the dismissal of Steve Nash and the words of GM Sean Marks in the pre-match, the Nets play a decent basketball for three quarters but collapse in the final fraction and thus collect the fifth defeat in the last six games. An Irving at times irritating and out of the match produces the worst performance in the Nets jersey and in the end ends with a very bad 2/12 from the field. Kevin Durant’s 32 points are not enough, Brooklyn in the final stage fails to limit an excellent LaVine, he gets back together and goes ko. Zach LaVine becomes unstoppable in the decisive moments of the match and signs 20 of his 29 points in the fourth period. Coach Jacque Vaughn, temporarily promoted to head coach, could re-enter the ranks as early as the next match, Friday in Washington, as Brooklyn seems very close to the agreement with Ime Udoka, the Celtics coach suspended by the Boston club for the entire season . See also F1, the "bomb" by Bernie Ecclestone: "I think Hamilton will not be back on track, he is too disappointed"

Brooklyn: Durant 32 (7/13, 2/4, 12/12 tl), O’Neale 20, Claxton, Watanabe 10. Rebounds: Claxton 10. Assists: Irving 7.

Chicago:LaVine 29 (5/10, 5/11, 4/4 tl), DeRozan 20, Dosunmu 17. Rebounds: Vucevic 15. Assist: LaVine 5.

Miami Heat-Golden State Warriors 116-109 – Convalescent Warriors also struggle in Miami and eventually go out. Butler makes the difference and signs 23 points, bringing the hosts back definitively with a game from three to 1’48 ” from the siren. For the reigning champions they continue to have problems away from home this season: four games played away from San Francisco and as many defeats. Steph Curry tries to keep the Californians in the slipstream and eventually scores a triple double (23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists) but on a defensive level the Warriors still stick and Miami takes advantage of it.

You love me:Strus 24 (4/7, 4/10, 4/4 tl), Butler 23, Adebayo 19. Rebounds: Vincent 8. Assists: Lowry 9. See also Need for Speed: Unbound announced, and already out this year

Golden State:Curry 23 (3/4, 4/10, 5/5 tl), Wiggins 21, Thompson 19. Rebounds: Curry 13. Assists: Curry 13.

Oklahoma City Thunder-Orlando Magic 116-108 – The challenge between two of the main “suitors” to Victor Wembanyama through a more or less disguised tanking smiles at the Thunder. Oklahoma is in good shape and finds the fourth consecutive success relying on its leader Gilgeous-Alexander. The Canadian makes good and bad times in attack and signs 13 of 34 points in the fourth period. Paolo Banchero instead goes to alternating current who scores 15 points and eight rebounds.

Oklahoma City:Gilgeous-Alexander 34 (12/15, 0/3, 10/11 tl), Pokusevski 16, Dort 14. Rebounds: Pokusevski 9. Assist: Giddey 10.

Orlando: BANCHERO 15 (6/12, 0/1, 3/3 tl with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 recovery and four turnover in 37 ‘), Carter Jr. 30 (8/13, 2/2, 8/8 tl) , Wagner 20, Bol 13. Rebounds: Bol, Carter Jr. 12. Assist: Wagner 7.

Phoenix Suns-Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 – See also Carrera Cup Italy | Cerqui does not give up: "Every point is important" Fifth consecutive success for the very hot Suns who even without the inches of the injured Ayton manage to get the better of the Timberwolves of the Gobert-Towns couple. An excellent Johnson thinks to make the difference by shooting with 7/11 from long distance. 15 points and 12 assists, on the other hand, for a Chris Paul as always very solid in directing.

Phoenix: Johnson 29 (3/9, 7/11, 2/3 tl), Bridges 19, Booker 18. Rebounds: Paul 8. Assists: Paul 12.

Minnesota: Towns 24 (6/11, 3/7, 3/3 tl), Edwards 24 (3/11, 5/10, 3/5 tl), Reid 13. Rebounds: Towns 10. Assists: Towns 7.