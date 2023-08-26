Former president rose from 47% to 52% in polls for party primaries; 2nd place appears almost 40 pp behind

Even though he did not attend the 1st primary debate, former US President Donald Trump remains a favorite to represent the Republican party in the November 2024 elections.

One survey released by Reuters on Friday (25.Aug.2023), shows that Trump’s absence from the event did not affect the support of his voters. The former president rose from 47% –recorded in a survey carried out by the newspaper in early August– to 52%.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who led the Republican debate, did not rise in the polls. The Republican follows with 13% of the voting intentions for the primaries.

The poll also simulated a hypothetical showdown between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. For 38% of respondents, if the presidential election were held at that time, the choice would be the republican. Another 32% said they would vote for Biden.

The rest of respondents said they were not sure or would vote for another candidate. The survey polled 1,004 US adults, 347 of them self-described Republicans, online from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25. The margin of error is plus or minus 6.pp.

The primaries that will define the candidate that will represent the republican party in the elections begin on January 15th.