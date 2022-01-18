Real Madrid has more than enough reasons not to be satisfied with the FIFA The Best Awards, where the best players of the year are awarded. Karim Benzema was left out of the eleven of the year, something that has blown up his agent, and Edouard Mendy was chosen the best goalkeeper of the year ahead of Donarumma and Neuer, and Thibaut Courtois was not even among the three nominees.
It is true that the titles weigh a lot, the Senegalese lifted the Champions with Chelsea, the Italian was champion of the European Championship with his team and the German once again swept Bayern. But despite all that Thibaut Courtois had a year worthy of being at least in the top three and right now there is no goalkeeper who is at his level, no matter how many titles they have.
The performance of the Belgian has been and continues to be simply outstanding. There is no goalkeeper who transmits more security under the sticks than him and he is the main reason why Real Madrid has become such a difficult team to beat. In each game he makes a couple of decisive saves, and when you think he can’t do more, he ends up closing more than one mouth with a stretch reaching where no one can go or with his feline reflexes. Without detracting from Mendy, perhaps if Madrid had won LaLiga last season the result of The Best would have been very different and we wouldn’t be talking about this.
And it is that the goalkeeper was one of the main actors so that the whites reached the last day with options to win the title and be a semi-finalist in the Champions League. But as I say, titles are everything in this sport and if you don’t win anything on a collective level, no matter how good your individual performances are, there will always be someone who beats you by lifting the Champions League, the Premier or the Cup, even if you are not better .
Courtois has been showing for years why he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and, except for his first season at Madrid, his performance has always been on the rise, staying in the Top 3 while others give you an exceptional season and his performance drops the next. That has not happened with the Belgian who does not need to win any prize to know that he is the best goalkeeper in the world.
