President of the Chamber will have individual meetings to resolve cases of collegiate bodies with more than 1 interested party

The dinner at the official residence of the President of the Chamber of Deputies ended without an agreement on the permanent committees, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on the night of Monday (6.Mar.2023). Even so, Lira will try to resolve pending issues in individual meetings this Tuesday (7.mar) to resolve the command of all 30 collegiate bodies by the end of the day, according to the report. Power360.

The rule for choosing the House committees considers the size of the benches. The biggest ones have the right to choose first, but by an agreement sewn by Lira, the PL renounced its 1st request for the PT to stay with the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), the most important in the House.

Lira works to accommodate all parties in the 30 permanent committees of the Chamber, but with more than 1 month of work in Congress, there are only 6 fully defined collegiate bodies. This is because there are several commissions with more than 1 interested party. Monday night’s dinner made little headway in that regard.

The solution found by the president of the Chamber was to hold smaller meetings this 3rd with those interested in each collegiate where there is an impasse. If, even so, it is not possible to reach an agreement, the original rule will be followed in these cases.

Without prior articulation, a party may be left without a commission that it considered important due to the choice of another party that came before it. That’s why Lira’s insistence to try to sew a friendly exit between all the subtitles.

For the president of the Chamber, accommodating the interests of each party will be one of the last steps to enshrine the expressive support he had for his record re-election, with 464 votes. Lira formed a single block with 20 acronyms for his reappointment.

Since February 14th there was no broad meeting to deal with the commissions. The Carnival holiday and the deadlock for commissions who oversee governmentthe discussions stopped him.

“We are still in a phase of accommodation, of making an agreement for the commissions that we should be resolving this week. We have huge challenges this year.”said Lira during an event of the Political and Social Council of ACSP (Commercial Association of São Paulo) on Monday (6.Mar).

To the commissions that are less competitive and chosen by smaller groups already have, in general, the new presidents chosen. This is the case of the collegiate bodies that will be chaired by members of the PC do B and Psol. Another 10 commissions have already been promised to parties, but the names of the deputies who should lead them have yet to be chosen.

what is already defined

The main committee of the House, the CCJ (Commission of Constitution and Justice) should stay with the PT, even without having the largest bench. The PL gave up the commission in an agreement sewn by Lira involving his re-election.

Most of the bills that pass through the Chamber need to go through the CCJ, which analyzes, among other things, whether they are constitutional. For this reason, for the PT, having control of the commission means one less obstacle to making feasible projects of interest to the Lula government. the deputy Rui Falcao (PT-SP) should chair the committee.

Despite ensuring the CCJ, the PT should not have command of the Inspection and Control Commission, which was also one of the requests of the PL, the largest group in the House and in opposition to the government. As it deals with more general issues, this collegiate can convene any government minister.

the deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF), which commanded the CCJ in 2022, is one of the most likely to chair the Inspection and Control Commission, if the presidency of the collegiate is confirmed to the PL.

If they persist, deadlocks in the division of commissions hinder the installation of collegiate bodies, which have the function of issuing opinions on the projects before going to the plenary or voting on the proposals conclusively. read the complete list of commissions (39 KB).

The CCJ, for example, has not been installed in March on only two occasions since 2015. In 2016 it was for May and in 2022 for April.

After the leaders of the collegiate bodies have been chosen, symbolic elections are held during the installation of each commission. This year, the Chamber approved the creation of 5 new commissions through the dismemberment of existing collegiate bodies: