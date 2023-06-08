Hyundai, Renault and General Motors plan to stop some lines in São Paulo, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul

Despite the announcement of the federal government’s new popular car discount program, automakers in Brazil plan to paralyze some assembly lines starting next week. Among them are Hyundai, in Piracicaba (SP), GM (General Motors), in Gravataí (RS) and São José dos Campos (SP) and Renault, in São José dos Pinhais, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba (PR). .

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo. According to the report, Hyundai stopped production of the HB20 car on Tuesday (June 6, 2023), at its factory in the interior of São Paulo. All work shifts and administrative departments had their activities suspended for 3 days and must return to activity after the Corpus Christion Monday (June 12).

In Paraná, the Renault factory also internally announced measures to contain the manufacture of new cars. To the Power360the company confirmed the information and said that it used “flexibility tools foreseen in the ACT (Collective Bargaining Agreement) to adjust production to market demand”.

In the company, collective vacations were determined during the next week, between June 12th and 16th, for the factories of passenger vehicles, engines and aluminum injection. The return is scheduled for the following Monday (June 19). According to Estadãothe automaker will stop producing about 3,800 cars during the stoppage.

Still according to the company, it will also be necessary to apply “lay off”, term used for the suspension of employment contracts, for around 1,000 employees. For those who work with passenger vehicles, the period will start on July 3rd. As for those who work with engines and aluminum injection, the measure begins on July 10th. For both, it will last 2 to 3 months.

General Motors is also planning a shutdown. According to information from the São Paulo newspaper, the company’s production at its factory in Rio Grande do Sul will be suspended for 10 days starting on Monday (June 6). The factory located in the state of São Paulo, will stop for 2 weeks.

O Power360 reached out to both General Motors and Hyundai but had not received a response as of this post’s publication. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

PM OF THE CARS

The stoppages take place shortly after the beginning of the implementation of the government program aimed at making trucks, buses and popular cars cheaper. MP (Provisional Measure) 11.175/23 was published on Tuesday (6.jun) in the DOU (Official Gazette).

On the same Tuesday (June 6), the anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers) announced that the production of vehicles (cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses) grew by 27.4% in May 2023 compared to April.

In the assessment of the president of the Association, Márcio Lima Leite, one of the reasons for the increase was the expectation created by the approval of the discount program.

According to Anfavea estimates, around 100,000 to 110,000 cars and light commercial vehicles should benefit from discounts of R$ 2,000 to R$ 8,000, “before the exhaustion of the ceiling of R$ 500 million in tax credits made available by the Ministry of Finance”.

However, in a note issued by the association, she estimates that government rebates should last no longer than 1 month, “well before the 4 months deadline stipulated by the MP”, he says. Here’s the full (187 KB).