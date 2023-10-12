Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse people taking part in the act

Protesters carried out pro-Palestinian demonstrations this Thursday (Oct 12, 2023) in Paris, France, 5 days after the extremist group Hamas carried out an attack against Israel on Saturday (Oct 7). In response, the Israeli government declared a state of war and began bombing targets in the Gaza Strip. As of 12:30 pm this Thursday (Oct 12), the number of deaths from the conflict exceeded 2,600 people

The act was carried out in Praça da República despite a contrary order from the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the country this Thursday (October 12) with the justification that the acts “are likely to generate disturbances in public order”. According to the minister, more than 100 cases of anti-Semitism have been reported since Hamas’ attack on Israel. The information is from the French news agency AFP.

In videos published on social media, a protester claims that the police used water cannons and tear gas grenades to try to disperse the act. “The police intensified maneuvers with charges, use of tear gas grenades and water cannons to evacuate Praça da República”he declared.

Plusieurs milliers de manifestants sont désormais sur la Place de la République malgré l’interdiction de la manifestation.#Israel #Palestine #Hamas #Gaza pic.twitter.com/ST5YyDAedD — Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) October 12, 2023

La manifestation en bra à la Palestine prend de l’ampleur sur la Place de la République à Paris.#Israel #Palestine #Hamas #Gaza pic.twitter.com/xJv6EgEK6t — Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) October 12, 2023

Les forces de l’ordre multiplient les manœuvres avec charges, utilisation de grenades lacrymogènes et canon à eau pour évacuer la Place de la République.#Israel #Palestine #Hamas #Gaza pic.twitter.com/r5dxq7i70a — Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) October 12, 2023

La police utilise le canon à eau et charge pour disperser la manifestation pro-Palestine sur la Place de la République.#Israel #Palestine #Hamas #Gaza pic.twitter.com/8oTp1BhHdv — Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) October 12, 2023

At the X There is also a video circulating about a demonstration in Oxford, England. According to a user, the images are from this Thursday (October 12) and the act aims to protest “against the genocide of Arab people by Israel”.

VIDEO: A large demonstration is taking place at this time in the city of Oxford, England, in solidarity with Palestine (under Apartheid) and against the genocide of people of Arab ethnicity by Israel. pic.twitter.com/hnqOhaPFNk — Rodrigo Luis Veloso (@rodrigoluisvelo) October 12, 2023

