Governor João Doria (PSDB) acknowledged this Wednesday, 12, that the Ômicron variant increased the number of cases of covid-19 in São Paulo, but, unlike other state leaders, who reinforced restrictive measures, announced that the government recommended that organizers of public events reinforce disease prevention actions. The executive coordinator of the São Paulo Coronavirus Contingency Center, João Gabbardo, said that the government suggested to city halls to reduce by 30% – from 100% to 70% – the maximum public capacity at events.

Gabbardo highlighted that the government “leaves it open that this is at the discretion of the municipality”, depending on the epidemiological situation of each region. Reinforcing measures already adopted in the state, such as the presentation of the vaccination passport, use of alcohol in gel and immunization against covid-19, the government only announced that it will extend the mandatory use of masks until March 31.

Doria also announced the acquisition of 2 million rapid antigen tests for covid-19, which will be made available until February to municipalities in the state. “The tests work as a compass for rapid diagnosis and effective action to control the disease”, said the governor of São Paulo.

Vaccination

After announcing that the State starts today the pre-registration of children from 5 to 11 years old on the Vacina Now platform for immunization against covid-19, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), informed that childhood vaccination can start in Friday, 14, in the State, depending on the schedule of the Ministry of Health.

According to the governor, the Ministry should receive the first batch of immunizers from Pfizer on Thursday (13). “And 24 hours later the vaccines will be distributed and immediately applied in São Paulo”, he said.

According to the coordinator of the State Immunization Program (PEI), Regiane de Paula, the government should receive 240,000 doses of the immunizer, a small volume, according to her. With the total number of vaccines available, the coordinator said that, at this first moment, the immunization of children with comorbidities, disabilities, as well as indigenous and quilombolas will be prioritized.

The government’s expectation is to vaccinate 4.3 million children within three weeks.

