From the editorial team and agenciesi From the editorial team and agencies https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-e-agencias/ 01/31/2024 – 15:55

The Spanish bank Santander announced, this Wednesday, that it achieved a 28% growth in profit during the 4th quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. According to the financial institution, net profit was calculated at 2.9 billion euros in the period.

+Santander estimates that the stock market could reach 160 thousand points this year

The number exceeded the expectations of analysts consulted by Visible Alpha, who predicted a profit of 2.61 billion euros between October and December.

Total revenue at Spain's largest bank reached 14.55 billion euros in the last quarter, up 8% compared to a year earlier. In this case, however, the analyst consensus was for slightly higher revenue, at 14.58 billion euros.

Net interest income – the difference between what banks earn on loans and what they pay customers for deposits – totaled 11.12 billion euros in the last three months of last year.

In Brazil, Santander plans to double its high-income customer base

While recording record profits, Santander Brasil is working to reach more than 2 million high-income customers in the coming years after meeting its goal of reaching more than 1 million in 2023, said the bank's executive president, Mario Leão, in a presentation to analysts this Wednesday.

“Around 27% of the individual portfolio is already Select…The customer base grows more than 50% year on year,” said Leão, referring to Santander Brasil’s brand of services for high-income customers.

At the other end, of “mass retail”, the executive commented that Santander Brasil will continue with a strategy of simplifying its product offering to focus on customer engagement.