The top woman is on a modest rise. Nevertheless, a quarter of the companies that fall under the top women’s quota currently do not have enough women on the supervisory board. This is evident from an inventory of NRC† Of the more than a hundred listed companies, the number of women on the supervisory board of 26 companies, including Basic-Fit and Just Eat Takeaway, still needs to be increased.

At twelve of those companies, not even a single female supervisory director is employed. The average percentage of female supervisory directors is approximately 33 percent.

Since the beginning of this year, a top women’s quota has been in effect for listed companies. This ‘Balanced Man-Women Ratio Act’ stipulates that at least one third of the supervisory directors must be women and one third man. In practice, that ‘woman’ is especially important: there is no shortage of male supervisory directors in any supervisory board.

Now the quota is a so-called ‘growth quota’, so companies with too few female directors did not have to send men home at the beginning of this year. Instead, companies can wait for a current male commissioner’s term to expire and then appoint a woman in his place. Male supervisory directors who have not yet reached their maximum term (two times four years) may also be reappointed. Only when companies appoint another man after that do they break the law.

Ski hall manager SnowWorld seemed to be guilty of this earlier this year. In January, the company announced the intended appointment of two new supervisory directors, both male. At that time, the company still had too few female supervisory directors. This was resolved after a few days when two male commissioners withdrew and a woman was appointed after all. The Supervisory Board now consists of two men and two women.

Appointing a man while the company does not yet meet the women’s quota makes no sense either: such an appointment is declared null and void by law.

For this research, NRC used a Euronext list of all companies listed on the stock exchange in the Netherlands. This includes SPACs (a special purpose acquisition company is a company that raises capital through an IPO in order to take over a company and achieve a return). It has been checked for all these companies whether they have to meet the growth quota (listed in the Netherlands with a registered office in the Netherlands). Subsequently, information was collected for each of these companies with the help of Company.info (which obtains company information from the Chamber of Commerce) about who is on the supervisory board and management board. This data has been checked as well as possible. As is customary in the Netherlands, most companies have a separate supervisory/supervisory board and board of directors †two-tier board† A number of companies use the Anglo-Saxon one tier-management model, in which supervisory board members (non-executive) and directors (executive) sit on one board of directors. Where needs NRC self-checked who belongs to the executive and non-executive directors, and counts the latter group as supervisory directors. NRC consulted the company information on Company.info at the end of March. Between the end of March and the date of publication, NRC the list of supervisory directors and directors updated where necessary. However, it cannot be ruled out that very recent appointments are missing.

Creative solutions

Several companies opt for creative solutions, which do not always lead to more women at the top of the business community. For example, business services provider Brunel International is not appointing a new supervisory director to meet the quota for top women. Instead, the company is not replacing the male commissioner who will be retiring soon. “Therefore, from May 19, our supervisory board will consist of three members, one of whom is female, and we will therefore meet the quota.”

Other listed companies act more in line with the spirit of the law. A handful of companies that do not yet meet the quota are planning to appoint one or more female supervisory directors in the near future. For example, JDE Peet’s, the parent company of Douwe Egberts, announced that it would like to appoint three new female supervisory directors at the shareholders’ meeting in May. Then “the number of female non-executive directors will increase from three to five (out of a total of thirteen non-executive members of the supervisory board),” a spokesman said.

At property investor Vastned and electronics manufacturer Neways Electronics, the shareholders’ meeting this month voted on new supervisory directors. With the appointment of Désirée Theyse (Vastned) and Katja Kok (Neways), they too now have enough female supervisory directors. Incidentally, men were also (re)appointed at both companies.

Peter Paul de Vries, director of investment fund Value8, is still looking for a female supervisory director. With the departure of Annemarie van Gaal, the company lost its only female supervisory director. The supervisory board currently consists of two men. De Vries asks the reporters to write down that ‘suitable women’ may report to him. According to him, the field in which Value8 operates is a “niche”, one that is not “widespread with women”.

Quota proponents hope for a flywheel effect: appoint more female directors and they will hire more female directors

GeoJunxion (zero women in the three-person supervisory board) is also looking. The software company says „actively looking for [te gaan] for a female candidate to fill the open position”.

Last year, a total of 173 people were appointed as director or supervisory director at the top of the listed business community. About 30 percent of the positions went to a woman, the vast majority of whom were appointed to the Supervisory Board. The mean age for the appointed women was 55 years, for men 56 years.





A topic of conversation for years

The companies have had ample time to find more female supervisory directors. The underrepresentation of women at the top of the business world has been a topic of discussion for years, both at European level and in the Netherlands. In 2013, the European Parliament voted in favor of a women’s quota at the top of business, but it took until last month for member states to agree on its content. Norway and Belgium, among others, already used a hard quota themselves.

In the Netherlands, a law was passed in 2011 requiring large companies to provide at least a third of top women (on both boards and supervisory boards). Companies that did not meet the target figure were only required to provide an ‘explanation’; there were no other consequences.

In recent years, there has been increasing criticism of the non-committal nature of this target. Also in the business community itself, the absence of top women created support for an enforceable measure. At the end of 2019, the House of Representatives voted in favor of the quota law.

At a majority of the listed companies, the supervisory board now consists of at least 30 percent women. It is striking that especially the large multinationals (listed on the AEX) employ many top women. Companies that do not meet the quota are generally smaller.

In the vast majority of cases, however, women remain in the minority. Only five supervisory boards have more women than men. At more than thirty companies, the proportion of women is exactly one third.

There is little growth in the number of companies that meet the quota. Last year, almost 68 percent of listed companies met the quota, a similar count of . showed at the time NRC† It should be noted that the list of companies this year includes more companies, including SPACs (special purpose acquisition company† They still relatively often have few or no women on the supervisory board.





European standards

The incremental quota does not apply to the Boards of Directors. There the proportion of women is also considerably lower (an average of 11 percent). At only 24 listed companies, the board consists of at least a third of women.

The companies with many female directors also all meet the quota for the supervisory boards. The percentage of women in supervisory or director roles thus appears to be related. It is exactly the flywheel effect that proponents of the law hope for: appoint more female directors and they will again hire more female directors.

If it is up to Brussels, the number of female directors will already be considerably higher in five years’ time. From 2027, European member states must impose a ‘quota’ of at least 40 percent female supervisory directors on listed companies, or a ‘quota’ of 33 percent for boards and supervisory boards together.

At the same time, it is questionable whether it will run that smoothly. Companies only need to provide an explanation (for the time being) about the possible failure to achieve the European quota. Responsible Minister Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs, CDA) also sees no reason for action, she said after a vote on the quota. Due to an exception clause, the Netherlands would not have to adapt to the stricter European rules in the next five years.



