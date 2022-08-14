





Grêmio was defeated 2-0 by CRB, on Saturday night (13) at the Rei Pelé stadium, and lost the opportunity to regain the vice-leadership of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The setback was especially felt because Tricolor played, from the 24th minute of the first half, with one more man.

After the defeat, Grêmio remained with 43 points, the same score as Bahia, which became the runner-up after beating Ituano 2-0.

Galo da Praia overcame to win, as they played from the 24th minute of the first half with one player less, after the expulsion of side Guilherme Romão. The team’s hero was goalkeeper Diogo Silva, who scored both goals of the match from a penalty kick.

Triumph in the Golden Earring

Who also won in the round was Guarani, who beat Náutico 1-0 at the Brinco de Ouro stadium thanks to a goal by Jenison.

END OF THE GAME! BUGREED 💚 With the support of the Nation, Guarani defeats Náutico in the Golden Earring, with a goal by striker Jenison and a monumental save by Kozlinski in the last throw! THE FIGHT GOES ON! 🏹 pic.twitter.com/0PKMnfqmO8 — Guarani Futebol Clube (@guaranifc) August 13, 2022







