Even playing for more than 45 minutes with one man less, Fluminense showed a lot of strength to snatch a 2-2 draw, on Wednesday night (27) at the Maracanã stadium, in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-finals. , a match that was broadcast live from National Radio.

Now, Tricolor das Laranjeiras and Colorado will meet again at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) next Wednesday (4) in Beira-Rio to decide who advances to the big decision of the continental competition. The other finalist will be decided in the clash between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors (Argentina).

Expulsion in the first half

The 67,515 fans who attended Maracanã watched a great spectacle in the first half, in which both Fluminense and Internacional looked for a goal from the opening minute. In the first eight minutes of the match, Ecuadorian Enner Valencia had two clear opportunities to score.

But Tricolor wanted the victory and responded with a goal after just nine minutes, when Arias won a duel with Renê and got the ball to pass to John Kennedy, who passed the ball to Argentine Germán Cano to finish first to beat goalkeeper Rochet.

The Tricolor fans’ joy turned to apprehension in the 17th minute, when Valencia received the ball freely, dribbled past goalkeeper Fábio and put the ball into the net. However, the move was canceled due to the center forward’s offside position. Two minutes later, it was Keno who almost scored, who, after a good play with Cano, sent a cross into the defense with Rochet’s foot.

The match remained open, with opportunities from side to side, until the 44th minute, when Samuel Xavier recklessly shared the ball with Valencia to receive the second yellow of the game and be sent off.

With one down, Fluminense got disorganized and Colorado managed to score with Spaniard Mallo’s header to go to half-time on level terms.

Decisive pipe

With a numerical advantage, Internacional took control of the actions in the final stage, and even surpassed goalkeeper Fábio in the ninth minute with Mercado heading the ball. But the move was annulled by the referee, with the help of VAR (video referee), due to the touch of the defender’s hand at the time of completion. But Colorado kept trying and reached the turnaround in the 18th minute with a beautiful goal. Maurício passed the ball to Valencia, who cut the lights to leave the ball for Alan Patrick, who had the nerve to dribble past Marcelo before finishing.

However, even with a numerical disadvantage and on the scoreboard, Fluminense did not surrender. After the ball was lifted in the area by Colombian Arias in the 32nd minute, the defender managed to head it towards Cano, who turned it in to guarantee the final draw.