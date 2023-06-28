There were 9,912 civil servants less at the federal level from January to May. Government aims to reach 8,000 by the end of the year

The federal government opened 5,580 vacancies for hiring in 2023 and aims to reach 8,000 new positions by the end of the year. In addition, it must invite candidates who have passed public examinations at the Federal Police (201), INSS (1,000) and AGU (12).

If all these positions are filled this year, there will be an increase of 9,213 civil servants to federal service. Only from December to May, however, did the government lose 9,912 employees.

That is, the hiring announced for the entire year should not replace the total number of employees who left the civil service in recent months.

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services says that the announcements have been made considering the replacement of vacancies. “It is necessary to observe several factors such as the body’s need in the face of technological advances, budget availability, government priorities, among others.“, says a note sent to the Power360.

“It is worth noting that the total number of permanent active servants in the federal executive has been in an uninterrupted decline for at least 6 years“, says the positioning.

In fact, the last few years have seen a sharp reduction in the number of civil servants.

the government of Michel Temer (2016-2018) interrupted the hiring cycle of the PT governments and began a cycle of decrease in the number of cadres. in the Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), there were cuts. Retired employees were not replaced.

As many retired on the imminence of the Social Security reform, there was a large reduction in staff. From December 2018 to December 2022, the Brazilian government registered 65,690 fewer employees.

The current level of Brazilian civil service is a little lower than that of December 2009 (when there were 562 thousand). That is, Bolsonaro’s 4 years more than reversed the policy of increasing the governments of Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016) and the end of the 2nd Lula government.

The Lula government has set aside R$2 billion for new hires this year. It argues that, in many organs, the lack of replacement caused dysfunctionality. This happens, for example, at the INSS (National Social Security Institute), which, under Bolsonaro, lost 13,137 employees. It had to make emergency hires to deal with the growing queues of people waiting for benefits.

On the other hand, Paulo Guedes (Economics) celebrated during the last government the cut of staff, saying that this created an environment of greater productivity and that at least R$ 20 billion were saved with this policy. The value also considers Temer’s cuts.

There are signs, however, that the resumption of the increase in the State will have some barriers under Lula. There are a lot of people retiring. Of the 555 thousand employees current, 87 thousand are over 60 years old. That is, a large portion of the federal staff will retire in the coming years. As a comparison, the 1st time Lula took office, there were 21,000 contractors over 60 years old.

Functionalism in each government

Bolsonaro is second only to Fernando Collor (1990-1992) and the 1st term of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-1998) in reducing the number of federal civil servants.

In the PT governments, however, there was an increase in the number of public employees.

The Ministry of Health lost 36,172 employees during the Bolsonaro period. The Ministry of Economy, which Paulo Guedes commanded, had a reduction of 11,560 contractors.

They managed to keep hiring in the Bolsonaro government, for different reasons:

federal universities – with autonomy, they continued to hold contests;

– with autonomy, they continued to hold contests; Itamaraty – the diplomat career has openings and professional training every year;

– the diplomat career has openings and professional training every year; Federal police – did not need approval from the Ministry of Economy to hire. He just had to stick to budget limits;

– did not need approval from the Ministry of Economy to hire. He just had to stick to budget limits; AGU – followed the same criteria as fast track from PF.

These vacancies served mostly for replacement, while there was a lack of replacement in other areas.

Only 5 ministries had an increase in the number of employees under Bolsonaro: Justice, Environment (with emergency hiring to fight fires), CGU, Tourism and Women, Family and Human Rights.

ERRATIC POLICY

Over the last few decades, governments have limited or allowed the hiring of employees “erratically”, in the assessment of people management consultant Felipe Drumond. “What counts to reduce contractions is fiscal pressure. Lack of a long-term personnel policy”, said Drummond.

One example is the apparent lack of criteria to determine the few areas that were hired under Bolsonaro.

In the 2 previous terms of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) there was the implementation of new vacancies to adapt to new functions that became necessary by government decision. This is the case of careers at the Ministry of Cities.

But it would also be necessary, said Drumond, to evaluate functions that should have fewer professionals due to reduced demand or the possibility of replacing functions through technological advances.

Drumond said that the ideal would be to give greater autonomy to each agency to assess the need for hiring. “This was something positive in the Bolsonaro government, but limited to a few areas“, he said.

Decentralization based on government guidelines would make it possible to better match the number of professionals to the need. There would also be greater agility in hiring. Currently, there is a delay of more than one year between the request and the approval of tenders.

“There is a lot of time between one contest and another. When they are held, there are a large number of vacancies. This will make many people retire at the same time after”, said Drummond. He stated that it would be better to make contests smaller and more frequent to avoid this.