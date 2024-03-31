President chose not to comment on the date; discretion is part of a strategy to improve relations with the Armed Forces

The 60th anniversary of the military coup was remembered by 8 of the president's ministers Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Sunday (March 31, 2024). The seizure of power by the military, which took place on March 31, 1964, was repudiated on social media by the minority of the Lulist ministry. The other 30 chose to follow Planalto's silence until the last update of this report.

The president decided not to make any reference to the coup, as was also done by the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense. O Power360 found that Lula's discretion is well regarded by the military. The option for silence is part of his strategy to improve his relationship with the barracks.

Read the ministers' statements below:

Silvio Almeida (Human Rights) – the minister would participate in an event at the Museum of the Republic in honor of people persecuted during the period. The demonstration was canceled by Lula. Earlier, he cited the former deputy Ulysses Guimarães in a publication on his profile on X (formerly Twitter): “It is necessary to have hatred and disgust for the dictatorship”;

Paulo Pimenta (Secretariat of Communication) – also alluded to a phrase by Ulysses Guimarães and declared that the defense of democracy is “a challenge that is renewed” daily;

Cida Gonçalves (Women) – made a statement in honor of the people killed and tortured during the dictatorship;

Camilo Santana (Education) – repudiated the military coup. “The stain left by all the pain caused will never be erased”declared;

Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development and Family Farming) – paid tribute to Rubens Paiva, Vladimir Herzog and Manoel Fiel Filho, killed and tortured by the regime;

Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) – spoke about the murder of indigenous peoples during the dictatorial period: “The dictatorship promoted a genocide of our people and also of our culture”;

Jorge Messias (Attorney General of the Union) – paid tribute to the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), tortured during the dictatorship. “May the light of democracy always prevail”stated;

Anielle Franco (Racial Equality) – declared on his Instagram profile that it is necessary “remember to never forget and never repeat”. He cited Dilma Rousseff, Lélia González and Beatriz Nascimento as women who “they put themselves at the forefront of the fight for democracy”.

Dilma also spoke about the date. In a post on her profile on X (formerly Twitter), the former president associated the military coup with the extremist attacks on January 8th.