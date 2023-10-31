Entrepreneur Cengiz Murt offered his warehouse workers and drivers hundreds of euros more in salary per month, but they still left for better-paid jobs elsewhere. He is not the only one in the wholesale industry who has difficulty finding staff. One in three employers is short of resources. “I do the bookkeeping, I am a truck driver and I also have to help in the warehouse.”

