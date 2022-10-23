





Even playing with a reserve team, Flamengo defeated América-MG 2-1, on Saturday night (22) in the middle of Arena Independência, in a match for the 33rd round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

FIMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM GAME IN INDEPENDENCE! Mengão beat América-MG 2-1, for the Brasileirão, with goals from Matheus França and Everton Cebolinha! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!#CRF #VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/B15Jn835qv — Flamengo (@Flamengo) October 22, 2022

After this result, the third consecutive triumph in the competition, Rubro-Negro remains in the 3rd position of the classification, but now with 58 points. Coelho is in 7th position, with 47 points.

The game was decided in the final stage. In the 10th minute, Matheus França opened the scoring after a corner kick from Marinho. Two minutes later, Coelho evened the score, when he hit a cross kick after hitting and hitting the area. However, in the 23rd minute Everton Cebolinha secured the final triumph for Rubro-Negro with a beautiful goal.

Timon’s Triumph

Who also triumphed away from home in the round was Corinthians, who beat Santos in full Vila Belmiro by 1 to 0 thanks to a goal by striker Róger Guedes. Timão’s triumph was only confirmed in the 43rd minute of the second half, when shirt number 10 received on the left wing, advanced freely and hit, with his pout, on goalkeeper João Paulo’s exit.

With the three points, Corinthians reached 57 points and took the 4th position in the classification of Fluminense, which faces Botafogo next Sunday (23) at the Maracanã stadium. Peixe remains with 43 points, in the 12th position of the classification.

Gross Mass wins

Playing at home, Bragantino beat Athletico-PR 4-2 in the match that opened the 33rd round of the competition. The side Luan Cândido, with two goals, was the highlight of Massa Bruta in the match.

GIANT victory! ➕3️⃣ With goals ⚽️ by Eric Ramires, Popó and Luan Cândido (2x), we beat Athletico-PR 4-2 in Nabizão, for the @Brasileirao! VAMOSSSS GROSS MASS!!!! Ari Ferreira pic.twitter.com/mRTL4Bf7y7 — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) October 22, 2022







