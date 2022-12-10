Party participation in the new management would be discussed at a meeting of the national board, but the topic was removed from the agenda

The dissatisfaction of petistas with the party’s participation in the new government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) increased in the last week. Although the acronym has been contemplated with the 2 of the main ministries – Finance and Civil House – there is a fear among the members of the legend that, in order to strengthen the support base, other parties end up with relevant portfolios and larger budgets.

A meeting of the PT’s national directory was scheduled for the last Thursday (8.Dec.2022) precisely to discuss the demand. The topic, however, was removed from the agenda and was not discussed.

According to Power360 As it turned out, the issue was withdrawn at requests, to avoid embarrassing Lula on the eve of his announcing the 1st wave of ministers. The argument used was that a discussion of this type could cause unnecessary tension between the party and the new government at a delicate moment. It could also publicly signal that the PT is divided.

Although the issue has not been addressed, dissatisfied PT supporters believe that the message was given to Lula. The president-elect participated in the board meeting via video. He celebrated his election and spoke the basics about what he wants for his 3rd term. It did not deal, however, with the participation of the PT in the government.

On Friday (9.Dec.2022), Lula formalized the nomination of the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad for the Ministry of Finance, and the governor of Bahia, Rui Costafor the Civil House.

Although the 2 belong to the PT, members of the party believe that both belong to Lula’s so-called personal quota.

The acronym claims the ministries of Health, Education and those of the social area because they administer programs considered crucial and with great visibility, such as Auxílio Brasil, which will once again be called Bolsa Família. Another important aspect is that these folders have a relevant volume of resources, unlike others that will end up being more symbolic.

On Thursday (8.Dec.2022), still during the national directory meeting, Gleisi spoke with journalists. She was questioned about how Lula will distribute the ministries among allies, as the PT has indicated interest in several of them. She defended that whoever integrates the government base should be contemplated with spaces, but said that the PT “has size”.

“Of course, the PT has the understanding that allies have to participate in the process, but obviously we also know how big we are, how big PT is and the importance it had in this process. It is the largest party in the coalition and it is the president’s party”said.

The leader also stated on Thursday that the PT set up an internal commission to discuss with Lula not only which ministries he will command in the next government, but also which positions he will occupy in other spaces, such as state and public authorities. The demand should be taken to the PT next week.

“We have been having a discussion about ministries that we think are important and that have to do with our history, with our causes, which are ministries in the social area”said.

According to allies, Lula is considering, however, names of other parties or institutions for these areas. The president of Fiocruz, Nísia Trindade, is listed for health and the governor of Ceará, Izolda Cela, for Education.

Despite the party’s dissatisfaction, the party’s leadership tries to soften the situation by arguing that the PT is already the president-elect’s party, will command 2 relevant ministries and will have government leaders in the Chamber and Senate.