L’watermelon it is the beloved fruit in Italy but a particular variety of this fruit in Japan it is so appreciated that it is given as a gift to the bride and groom for their wedding. It’s about the Densukea black or very strongly streaked watermelon with a spherical shape and grown in the city of Tom, in the province of Hokkaido. For reasons of seasonality and the care it requires, Densuke can only be produced in limited numbers and for this reason a single fruit can cost up to 5,000 euros.

There Densuke it is not the only variety of prized Japanese watermelon. Those cubic, for example, were created about 50 years ago to make transporting fruit easier, as they take up less space. Perfect watermelons are also used for interior decoration, as well as obviously in the kitchen. To make the fruit, it is grown inside a cubic glass container. This method reduces the degree of sweetness but has positive impacts on the shelf life of the product.

