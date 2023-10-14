In a statement to journalists this Friday (Oct 13), António Guterres says that moving 1 million people in Gaza is “impossible”

This Friday (October 13, 2023), the secretary general of UN (United Nations), António Guterres, commented on the situation of the war between Israel and Hamas. He warned that “even wars have rules” and that the situation in Gaza “has reached a new dangerous level”.

In a statement before the Security Council meeting behind closed doors to discuss the situation in the Middle East, the secretary commented on the 24-hour deadline that Israel gave Gaza civilians to move to the south of the territory. Here’s the completein English, from Guterres’ speech (PDF – 37 kB).

“Moving more than 1 million people through a densely populated war zone to a place without food, water or shelter, when the entire territory is under siege, is extremely dangerous — and in some cases, simply impossible”said Guterres.

Commenting on the matter, he highlighted that Gaza’s hospitals are full and are unable to receive thousands of new patients coming from the north of the territory. He also said that the health system is on the verge of collapse, the morgues are all occupied. In addition, 11 health professionals have died while working and 34 attacks have been carried out on health facilities since the start of the conflict, according to the secretary-general.

The territory suffers from a water crisis and lack of food. The fuel for the operation of electrical generators is also close to running out and there is no electricity to power water pumps and desalination plants.

The secretary highlighted that the role of the United Nations and partners is “work nonstop” so that the people of Gaza are supported.

“I have been in constant contact with leaders across the region, focusing on ways to reduce suffering and prevent further dangerous escalation in the West Bank or elsewhere in the region, especially in southern Lebanon,” he stated.

One of the main points discussed at the Security Council meeting was the pressure to create a humanitarian corridor in the Gaza Strip to allow civilians to leave and food and water to enter. Before the meeting, Guterres called for the creation of this passage in a “immediate”.

Finally, the UN representative recalled that international humanitarian law and human rights must be defended and also respected, highlighting that all civilians must be protected and never used as shields. He also called for all hostages in Gaza to be released.

“Finally, I want to say something about the hatred that is being fueled by this terrible conflict — throughout the Middle East and around the world. Dehumanizing language that incites violence is never accepted. I call on all leaders to speak out against anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim bigotry and hate speech of all types. This is the time for the international community to unite around the protection of civilians and find a lasting solution to this endless cycle of death and destruction.”concluded.