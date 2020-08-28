The democracy activists in Belarus do not want violence to stop their fight against the ruler Alexander Lukashenko.

“The government is using violence to make people fear again. But that no longer works, ”said Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leading opposition figures in Minsk, in an interview with the Tagesspiegel.

The security forces of the controversial President Lukashenko have been increasingly taking action against those who think differently since the middle of the week. Again there were many arrests.

According to a media report, Lukashenko is said to have put half his country’s army into combat readiness on Friday.

“Even violence cannot stop people’s desire to live in a democracy,” said Kolesnikova.

The EU could act as a mediator – together with Russia

Your country could no longer be the same as it was in the past 26 years under Lukashenko, Kolesnikova said. But she is also aware that her fight for democracy costs strength and patience.

The European Union called on you to act “neutrally and jointly with Russia” as a mediator or moderator in order to initiate a dialogue between the coordinating council of the democracy movement and Lukashenko.