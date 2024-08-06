In a new search operation inside the Social Rehabilitation Center number three in Ciudad Juárez, after the fight that left several prisoners injured yesterday, authorities located more than 50 homemade guns and even a video game center and paintings of the saint of death.

The State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) reported that penitentiary authorities carried out an exhaustive search operation in the prison facilities, with the aim of locating and confiscating prohibited objects.

During the exercise, various surplus personal items were seized, including shoes, underwear and clothing, as well as some sharp objects.

This deployment not only sought to control the objects inside the prison, but also to strengthen the inspection measures for access by people from outside. Despite the tightening of inspections, family visits continued to be permitted during the day, maintaining this right of the inmates, assured the SSPE. Regarding the medical situation of the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PPLs) involved in the conflict, it was reported that three of them have been discharged after receiving medical attention, while four continue under treatment and observation, although their diagnoses indicate stability.

Since the State Public Security Secretariat took control of the penitentiary system, various measures have been implemented to maintain peace and tranquility for the benefit of the prison population and their families, he stressed.

Among the insured items are:

50 witch tips

15 enchanted horns

4 caps

13 board games (polianas)

3 warmers – 8 pairs of shoes

4 wall shelves – 1 backpack

1 video game controller

13 pieces of dark clothing

3 paintings of the holy death

3 gun type toys

