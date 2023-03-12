The historic AC Milan striker comments for Dutch TV and was enchanted by the Georgian’s goal: “He was surrounded by eight people, how is that possible?”
Spalletti’s Napoli continues to work miracles. So it also happens that a giant like Marco Van Basten, an undisputed talent capable of scoring impossible goals, bows down in front of the Kvaratskhelia goal. The former striker, now a television commentator for Ziggo Sport, watching the Georgian’s super marking commented: “Look at this goal: you see eight people against only one and you think to yourself, it can’t be true that he scores in the end”.
Maradona style
Together with the presenter, John van Vliet, the legend of Ajax and Milan then underlined how Kvara’s goal reminded him of Maradona’s unforgettable action at the 1982 World Cup, in the match between Argentina and Belgium: in that case after having dribbled past seven opponents , Diego had failed to score.
