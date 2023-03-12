Spalletti’s Napoli continues to work miracles. So it also happens that a giant like Marco Van Basten, an undisputed talent capable of scoring impossible goals, bows down in front of the Kvaratskhelia goal. The former striker, now a television commentator for Ziggo Sport, watching the Georgian’s super marking commented: “Look at this goal: you see eight people against only one and you think to yourself, it can’t be true that he scores in the end”.