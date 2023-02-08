Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Joe Biden delivers a combative State of the Union address. He hints at his 2024 presidential candidacy and then earns praise from Donald Trump.

+++ 8:55 p.m.: ex-president donald trump surprisingly found words of praise for US President Joe Biden and his State of the Union address. On Trump’s platform Truth Social the 76-year-old wrote that Biden had put into words what he felt. In addition, his successor “worked hard tonight, that’s not a matter of course for him, it never was and never will be, but you have to give him credit for trying.” Trump nevertheless made it clear that he disagreed with Biden “on most of his political views,” but added that 80-year-olds should get “credit” for his speech. “He ended the evening much stronger than it started,” Trump wrote. Trump recently announced that he would also run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

US President Joe Biden received praise from an unexpected quarter. © Taetsch/imago

Joe Biden gives State of the Union address – and is booed for criticizing Republicans

Update from Wednesday, February 8, 6:20 a.m.: US President Joe Biden promoted his politics with a combative State of the Union speech – and gave an outlook on a possible renewed presidential candidacy in 2024. Biden called on the opposition Republicans to cooperate at the appearance before the US Congress on Tuesday evening, but did not shy away from attacks on the right-wing camp. At the same time, he invoked the unity of the country and the strength of US democracy.

“We are the only country that has emerged stronger from every crisis,” said the 80-year-old. The Democrat not only referred to the corona-pandemic and the devastating economic crisis resulting from Covid, but also to the Capitol Storm on January 6, 2021. “Two years ago, our democracy faced its greatest threat since the civil war. Today, despite the bruises, our democracy is unbowed and unbroken.”

State of the Union: Biden calls on Republicans to cooperate

Right at the beginning of the so-called State of the Union Address, Biden called on the Republicans, who had won a majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections in November, to cooperate. Both parties have repeatedly worked together in the past two years and passed important laws. “If we were able to work together in the last Congress, there’s no reason why we can’t work together in this new Congress,” Biden said.

US President Joe Biden hinted at a candidacy in 2024 in his address to the nation. © Jacquelyn Martin/dpa

The president also used his speech before both chambers of Congress, which lasted around one hour and ten minutes, to attack the opposition party, particularly in the dispute over the debt ceiling. “Some of my Republican friends want to hold the economy hostage (…) if I don’t agree with their economic plans,” Biden said. Instead of making sure the rich pay “their fair share,” some Republicans want to cut Medicare and Social Security.

This led to loud boos from Republican lawmakers and an impromptu verbal exchange between the president and the opposition – which Biden seemed to enjoy.

Joe Biden: The life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address – great expectations in the US

First report, Tuesday, February 7th: WASHINGTON, DC — On Tuesday evening (February 7, local time), Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address in the US Capitol. An opinion on the Ukraine warthe espionage allegations against China as well as Biden’s own future. Because even if the US President has not yet announced whether he will stand for re-election, experts expect that Biden will use the speech to explore the terrain.

“This speech will undoubtedly be seen in the White House as part of the re-election effort,” Peter Wehner said National Public Radio (NPR). Wehner, who wrote speeches for ex-President George W. Bush, among other things, believes that Biden is beginning to “design the broad outlines of a re-election campaign.”

At 80, Joe Biden would be the oldest presidential candidate in US history. His opponent would most likely be Florida governor Ron DeSantis or once more donald trumpwho held the presidency from 2017 to 2021.

State of the Union address: Will Joe Biden make Bill Clinton?

It will be Biden’s first State of the Union address before congress been since the republicans did that House of Representatives control – an opportunity to smooth things over and present yourself as non-partisan. “You’re speaking to an audience that includes both the opposition party and your own party, and you don’t want to come across as petty or divisive as president,” Wehner said.

Democratic President Bill Clinton found himself in a similar situation in 1995, when the Republican Party took control of the House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years. Clinton “reached out his hand,” Carolyn Curiel, one of his speechwriters, told the NPR. “If he came on stage with bad feelings, he let them go. Because you need as many people as possible in the room who think, ‘He’s not a bad guy. Maybe I can work with him.’”

Biden, on the other hand, has the luxury of not dealing with such bad ones mid term-To have to deal with results like Clinton once did – the democrats performed better than expected in last November’s midterm elections. But his age is giving the US President political problems, both in opposition and in his own ranks.

State of the Union: Joe Biden wants to ‘restore the soul of the country’

“At the end of the second term, he would be 86 years old. It’s an issue that will concern people,” said Michael Waldman, former Bill Clinton speechwriter NPR. “And he’s going to want to use this as a forum to show that he’s energetic and confident.” According to Waldman, Biden will seek to restore “the rituals of democracy.”

“They are important to Biden’s longer-term project of both being normal and restoring the country’s soul, as he puts it, by reconnecting people to their civic rituals,” he said.

In view of the forthcoming US election next year, Biden will undoubtedly not take a confrontational course, but will opt for a conciliatory tone. However, it is unlikely that the Republicans will agree to this. In the US, the political climate seems more heated than ever – in the House of Representatives, the Republican majority has already announced several investigations into the Biden administration. The discovery classified documents in Biden’s former office recently exacerbated the tensions.

Balloon Affair: Joe Biden Must “Find Clear Words for China” in State of the Union Address

Intensified rhetoric from Biden is expected, especially towards China. After the US military shot down a supposed weather balloon, which is said to have acted as a spy device for Beijing, a statement on this should be “paragraph one” of Biden’s speech: “He needs to speak to the American people about the threat from China. This is his big chance,” Rebecca Grant, national security analyst, told the US portal Newsweek.

“He should find some strong words for China,” she added. “I think Biden really misunderstood the American people, and we were a lot more upset about the balloon than the White House could have ever imagined.” According to the expert, the president now needs to “show respect” to the people and explain “why and what his next steps are towards China”. (nak)