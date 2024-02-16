A new dating app virtually in United States generated a huge stir on social networks due to its particular essential requirement to enter, which is based on its credit scorewhich must be at least 675 to have access.

As technology intrudes more and more into personal life, dating apps increase in popularity and new platforms emerge that stand out for their innovation. At this point it is supported the Score appwhich began its 90-day trial last Wednesdayand it is not yet definitively on the market.

Dating App's Controversial Credit History Requirement

After its launch, social networks were filled with comments and different opinions regarding the controversial requirement that the application has. It's just to enter, requests a credit score of 675and if you do not meet the requirement, it offers a link to pages where you can find advice and steps to follow to improve your score.

Aimed at people who are going through a good economic time, the application also seeks encourage analysis of the importance of finances in interpersonal relationships. The application created by the financial platform Neon Money Club, although it limits its access to people who are below the established minimum, does not match based on scoreso there are no obstacles in that sense.

Beyond its particular requirement to enter, once the application allowed you access, its operation is the same as that of other recognized platforms such as Tinder, Badoo or Bumble.

Most of these applications are designed to bring together people with very specific tastes.

Opinions on the Score requirement

Among the thousands of comments that rejected the use of the application, the majority highlights that through its credit score requirement it creates new complexes for people who cannot enter, as well as reinforces prejudices against people of lesser resources.

On the other hand, many users highlighted that the application raises awareness regarding the importance of economic matters in the relationships between two people.