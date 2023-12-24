Mirjam and her daughter Lisanne are handing out 73 luxury Christmas packages these days to people in the neighborhood who have little money. They collected the contents and made the packages themselves. And that is extra special because Mirjam has a chronic illness, for which she undergoes intensive treatment. “I was taught from a young age that you should love your neighbors.”
#Mirjam #ill #fights #poverty #Christmas #packages #neighborhood
Russia: gas for China
return to homepage / The selection of ART in Spanish ART+FRANCE 24 Since the beginning of its offensive in Ukraine...
Leave a Reply