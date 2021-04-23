One in four of Britain’s new dog owners intend to abandon their animal, according to Friday’s survey, which comes after a major spike in animal adoption in the kingdom during the pandemic.

Statistics of the Dog Food Manufacturers Association showed that the number of homes with dogs in Britain increased from nine million before the outbreak of the pandemic to 12 million, as many families decided to acquire pets because their members had to spend more time at home during successive quarantine stages. But after a wave of pet ownership, new dog owners decide that adopting a pet brings responsibilities that may put a burden on them.

And one in four of these intends to abandon their dog due to the difficulty of controlling it, according to an online survey conducted by “Atomic Research for Burns Pet Nutrition” from April 6 to 9 with 2002 from dog owners in Britain and some dog owners fear the reaction of their animals when they meet people Others and other animals with the gradual lifting of the quarantine measures.

The poll showed that more than a third (35 percent) of those surveyed feared that their dogs would bite someone they did not know yet with the stone.

The animal shelters expect to receive in the next stage a large number of dogs that were abandoned by their owners. “The number of dogs returned to us has reached unprecedented levels, and when the last quarantine restrictions are lifted on June 21, we expect dog owners to flock to us to deliver their dogs.” .