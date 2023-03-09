Head held high, vision and a velvety right foot caressing the ball, all seasoned with an imposing and already structured physique despite only 20 years on his identity card. The sketch of Bruno Zapelli explains the reason for the call-up by the Under 21 coach Paolo Nicolato in view of the friendlies scheduled for the end of the month against Serbia and Ukraine. For the attacking midfielder from Cordoba, born in 2002, in possession of an Italian passport thanks to the origins of his paternal grandfather, the blue call comes after a few appearances in the Albicelesti youth teams (between U15 and U17) and the beauty of 69 appearances between first and second division.