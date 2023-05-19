The hundreds of meters high, black Meteora rocks tower perpendicularly above Kastraki, a village in the central Greek region of Thessaly. Atop the rocky plateaus, medieval monks built 24 Eastern Orthodox monasteries; to keep enemies out, some of them could only be reached with a rope ladder. There are six left.

Normally, Kastraki is all about tourism around this World Heritage Site: it is the starting point of countless hiking and mountain biking trails, and is teeming with restaurants and sleeping accommodations. But since February 28 this year, this cheerful travel destination has been plunged into deep mourning. Twenty-year-old twin sisters Thomi and Chrysa Plakias and their nineteen-year-old niece Anastasia Plakias were on their way from Larisa to Thessaloniki, where they were studying, when their train, the InterCity 62, collided head-on with an oncoming freight train. All three women from Kastraki were killed, as were 54 of their fellow passengers.

In the weeks following the train accident, Greece was the scene of large-scale demonstrations and strikes. The anger was directed mainly at politicians. It is true that the two trains ended up on the same track due to human error – the ‘station master’ in Larisa failed to give the order to change a switch – but why, it was wondered, was there no automated system that could deal with these kinds of errors? would make it impossible? As early as 2016, Greece would switch to the European Train Control System, which means that the chance of such an accident is one in a million, according to experts. But the introduction of that system was postponed seven times.

The privatization of the trains, while the network remained under the management of the state-owned railway company OSE, also led to a chaotic situation. Against the Financial Times former head of security Christos Retsinas of Trainose, the company that owned the trains in Greece until it was privatized in 2017, said that “there areanyway“An accident was about to happen.

Read also: Strike after train crash shuts down public life throughout Greece



Greece will go to the polls on Sunday 21 May. After the deadliest train accident in Greek history, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ centre-right governing party Nea Dimokratia briefly fell in the polls. For a while, the main opposition party, the left-wing Syriza, seemed to have a chance of becoming the largest. But now Mitsotakis is sovereign again, with 36 percent of the expected votes. Syriza follows at 7 percentage points, the rest of the parties do not exceed 10 percent of the vote.

The train accident does not seem to bother the prime minister, as he had little fear of the scandal in which the telephone of, among others, opposition politician Nikos Androulakis of the social-democratic Pasok was fitted with spyware. And the criticism – mainly from abroad – of his pushbacks against migrants does not deter his voters either.

Tavern

In Kastraki, a town with just over a thousand inhabitants, the pain of the loss is still felt everywhere two months after the train accident. Like so many villagers, the parents of the deceased women work in tourism; they run a tavern there, among other things. Ahead, at the Italian bar Qastiro Meteora, the waitress prefers not to talk about the accident. “I don’t think I can,” she says when asked. “Nobody here is going to talk to you,” adds a visitor on the terrace.

The government communicated smartly after the train accident and thus eased the tension

Behind his desk in the neighboring town of Kalampaka sits editor-in-chief George Bakolas of the local newspaper Ta Meteora frantically tapping the deadline. When the newspaper has gone to press, he will talk about the impact of the train accident on the community. The disaster was, he says, one of the most tragic incidents in local history. “It was like losing our own children. People were also angry, because of the lack of a proper safety system.”

A large gathering was organized in Kalampaka a few days after the accident. Residents of the municipality walked from the central square to the station to leave a candle and a flower there. Unlike demonstrations elsewhere in the country, “there was no protesting or shouting,” says Bakolas. “It was a silent sadness, a silent protest.” He doubts the initial anger that will be expressed in the community at the election. “The pain and sorrow prevail.”

The government, says political commentator Nick Malkoutzis, had “a good communication strategy” about the train crash. Prime Minister Mitsotakis apologized and accepted his share of responsibility. That took away the tension.” Without cameras running or journalists present, the head of government visited the parents of the deceased women last week.

Mitsotakis, the commentator says, was right to point to chronic flaws that existed under previous administrations. “On the other hand, he had four years to do something about it. But with the help of government-friendly media, he managed to spread the narrative that it was also an individual mistake on the part of the station master.”

After the train crash which claimed 57 lives in February, large-scale protests broke out in Greece, such as here in Athens.

Photo Nicolas Economou/Getty Images



In a modern office garden in the center of Athens, Costas Gousis talks about an opinion poll by Eteron, the progressive research institute where he works as a project manager. In mid-April, seven weeks after the disaster, 17 to 34-year-olds were asked which emotion predominated in them. Nearly half of the young people said they were furious, one in five was especially desperate and another one in five felt shame dominated.

Yet all outrage about the train disaster also ebbed away. And that makes sense, says political sociologist Loukia Kotronaki of the Panteion University in Athens, who explained the results of the poll. “Anger without hope rarely results in coordinated forms of collective action. And shame also paralyzes rather than leads to action.” Change requires a certain amount of optimism, Kotronaki said, with only 3.1 percent of all respondents saying they are hopeful that the situation will change.

Bonus seats

Most experts assume that Mitsotakis will win the election, but will not be able to form a coalition immediately. Syriza is too far removed from him ideologically, Pasok will not be inclined to cooperate after the wiretapping scandal and the radical right is too small. In a possible second round, to be held in July, the largest party will receive a considerable number of bonus seats. With these extra seats, Mitsotakis is expected to continue to rule.

Commentator Malkoutzis sees another reason for the continued popularity of the prime minister: most media mainly defend the status quo. And that is embodied by Mitsotakis, whose father was also prime minister. “The previous government, led by Syriza, was seen as a threat,” said Malkoutzis.

In 2015, then Syriza Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Minister Yannis Varoufakis (Finance) negotiated in a controversial manner with the Troika of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Greece was close to leaving the eurozone. In the end, Tsipras agreed to far-reaching demands for reform.

Read also: Huge eavesdropping scandal shakes Greek Prime Minister



Malkoutzis himself was particularly surprised that the wiretapping scandal plays no significant role in this election campaign. “That scandal was bigger in the international media than in Greece. The audience didn’t understand what it was all about. Did it hit them? No, it hit the elites. Then there were the people who didn’t believe it, it must be a conspiracy theory. And finally, you had the people who might not like it, but who argued that all politicians have this behavior. After all, there is also a lot of legal eavesdropping.”

It is also certain that Syriza barely succeeds in profiting electorally from all the scandals. For some left-wing Greeks, says political scientist Lamprini Rori of the University of Athens, voting for that party will never again be an option “because of the memory of its first nine months in government, in 2015”. The fact that Tsipras agreed to the Troika’s demands at the time was seen by many people as ‘capitulation’, according to Rori.

At a diner in the center of Thessaloniki, 36-year-old Eleni Tsatsaridou, HR employee at pharmaceutical company Pfizer, says that the impact of the train disaster in Greece’s second city has been “incredibly great”. “The victims were young people, many of whom studied here at Aristotle University. Of course we were angry, we were furious. But at the same time it is so painful that we prefer to push it away to numb that pain.”

Tsatsaridou calls it “sad” that Mitsotakis is again unthreatened in the lead in the polls. At the same time, Syriza is not an option for her, because of Tsipras’s ‘capitulation’. Then what? “Well, tell me. The other parties are too small to play a significant role. I notice that many people, especially young people, experience a sense of hopelessness: there is nothing they can do to change the situation, so they resign themselves.”

And she notices that in herself too, Tsatsaridou sighs. “As angry as I was, I notice that there are days when I don’t think about the train disaster at all.”