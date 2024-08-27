Despite having been launched only a few days ago, the surface vehicle Of Starfieldthe REV-8 released with the August update to the Bethesda game, has already started receiving its mod between Warthog, Lunar Rover and other interpretations, but it can be said that he has now completed his rite of passage with the arrival of the inevitable transformation into Thomas the Tank Engine.

The serene (and at times disturbing) British train from the island of Sodor has become somewhat of a meme in the mod world too, with users challenging each other to come up with ever crazier applications for the character, making this one in Starfield almost seem sensible in comparison.

Modder “BlahBlahDEEBlahBlah” recently released the mod that turns the REV-8 into a REV-T, downloadable at this address on NexusModsfinally solving the serious gap left by the lack of Thomas & Friends on the planets of Starfield.