Despite having been launched only a few days ago, the surface vehicle Of Starfieldthe REV-8 released with the August update to the Bethesda game, has already started receiving its mod between Warthog, Lunar Rover and other interpretations, but it can be said that he has now completed his rite of passage with the arrival of the inevitable transformation into Thomas the Tank Engine.
The serene (and at times disturbing) British train from the island of Sodor has become somewhat of a meme in the mod world too, with users challenging each other to come up with ever crazier applications for the character, making this one in Starfield almost seem sensible in comparison.
Modder “BlahBlahDEEBlahBlah” recently released the mod that turns the REV-8 into a REV-T, downloadable at this address on NexusModsfinally solving the serious gap left by the lack of Thomas & Friends on the planets of Starfield.
The transforming vehicle
The result, as usual, is absolutely nonsense, as you can see in the explanatory video below, but that’s the point.
On the other hand, this is certainly not the only reinterpretation of the Starfield surface vehicle launched so far, much anticipated by users and – evidently – also by modders.
Among the most interesting ones we can see the transformation into Warthogto be honest quite original from modder Satou, but the reconstruction of the original is also excellent NASA Lunar Rover by modder Bub, which adds a touch of extra realism to the simulation of the planets in Starfield.
