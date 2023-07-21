There’s Something About Rasmus Hojlund. After the assault by Manchester United, with which the Atalanta talent would already have an agreement, PSG are now betting on the 20-year-old Danish striker.

possible auction

—

In fact, the news of an overbearing interest from the Parisian club arrives from France, also worried about the possible loss of Mbappé. This is particularly interesting news for the Goddess given that a very high-level auction could now be unleashed to win the performance of the young talent. Atalanta values ​​him at 65-70 million euros, for the moment an agreement with United had not been found. Will anything change now that PSG have stepped up?