five men and a dog were shot to death in the Cumbres de Figueroa neighborhood, in acapulcoWarrior.

According to the report of the Ministerial police, the shooting was reported in the early hours of this Sunday on Ruffo Figueroa street.

When officers arrived at the crime scene, they found the corpses of the 5 men and a dog, so they proceeded to cordon off the place and start investigations.

According to local media, they announced that armed man They arrived at the house and without saying a word, they shot their victims outside a house.

Experts from the Acapulco Regional Prosecutor’s Office found several casings from a AR-15 and .9 mm rifle, reported El Sur de Acapulco.