It is not often that Martin Sonneborn is publicly contrite. Actually, the satirist and MEP of the fun party “The Party” cultivates a completely different image: As a rule, he appears cheeky and aggressive – as someone who doesn’t take everything so seriously. “Meal, Ms. Merkel!” He once greeted the Chancellor in a speech to the EU Parliament.

This week, Sonneborn was forced to adopt a different tone, seriously and without the “wink smiley” that he usually incorporates into his social media posts. He “underestimated” the effect of his latest PR campaign, he wrote on Twitter. He was not aware “that someone could feel racially discriminated against”. I’m sorry for that.

What was meant by this was a t-shirt allegedly printed in China with the inscription “Au Widelsehern, Amlerika!”, In which Sonneborn recently had himself photographed. “When designing this shirt, I used linguistic stereotypes and adopted cheap clichés,” he now admitted.

“Out of time and in the wrong place”

Sonneborn reacted to the sharp criticism of his parliamentary colleague Nico Semsrott with the unusually meek message. The cabaret artist, who was elected to the EU Parliament next to Sonneborn in 2019, announced his exit from the “party” on Wednesday. As a justification, he cited Sonneborn’s “ignorant handling” of criticism of racism on his T-shirt, which had become loud on social media. Sonneborn had initially rejected the accusation as unfounded.

“I find his reaction to the criticism wrong and unacceptable,” wrote Semsrott now. Sonneborn was “out of time and in the wrong place”. Therefore “he should go”. Now Semsrott is leaving himself. He wants to keep his mandate in the EU Parliament, and he will also remain a member of the Green Group, to which he has been a member since 2019.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

His dispute with “party” boss Sonneborn shows that the satirical party is no longer as above things as many of the around 50,000 members would like it to be – and that there are the usual problems of political operations there, too, PR-Desater, Affair and wing fighting included.

Around 900,000 people voted for the “party” in the 2019 European elections. It reached 2.4 percent in total. In terms of first-time voters, it was ahead of the Social Democrats and Liberals nationwide. “Even if we are both fortunately far from getting any political office worth mentioning, we bear responsibility in our roles,” says Semsrott today.

Really against Fundis

The 34-year-old has so far been part of the “realo wing” of the “party”. Functionaries who want to make serious politics organize themselves in circles like the “Realpolitische Platform”. On the other hand, there are those members who emphasize the satirical factor of the “party” and orientate themselves on guiding principles such as “beer decides”. Chairman Sonneborn is somewhere in between.

Martin Sonneborn is the former editor-in-chief of the satirical magazine “Titanic”. Photo: Manfred Thomas Tsp

He founded the “party” in 2004 to target politics with fun actions. But now it’s serious. In 2019, female members complained about “groping” and sexist slogans from their male colleagues. In protest about the lack of clarification, two officials left the federal executive committee. The accusation of racism is not new either. In 2011, Sonneborn appeared on a poster in “Blackface”, with a brown color on his face, with the slogan: “I am not Obama!” He would no longer do that, he said last year. And declared: “I’m not a racist.”

The Bundestag member Marco Bülow, ex-SPD man and “Party” member since November, tweeted with a view to the current case: “What is perceived as racism is determined above all by those affected.”