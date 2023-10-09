Carlos Mario Barletta was crushed by a basket: after six days of agony in hospital his heart stopped forever

There is enormous pain in Mazzè and Rondissone, in the Turin area, for the tragic death of Carlos Mario Barletta. The 20-year-old boy, resident for years in Italy but originally from Colombia, was the victim of a serious accident at work last September 27th. After days of agony in hospital, he passed away last Tuesday. His funeral was celebrated on Friday.

Only 20 years old and a whole life ahead. This was Carlos, a young man of Colombian origins who had been living in Italy for years, a country where he had worked hard and started working at a very young age.

He was employed by a company in Pavia, specialized in the installation of security systems, and last September 27th he was busy on a construction site in Sonain the Verona area.

He was on a basket elevator and the latter, for reasons yet to be ascertained, crushed him against the ceiling of the building.

The arrival of the men was immediate rescuedalerted by colleagues present on site, and the transport of Carlos to the hospital Borgo Trento di Verona after the same doctors had it stabilized.

The young man’s clinical picture was dramatic from the start and what no one hoped for unfortunately happened on Tuesday. After 6 days of agony and desperate attempts by doctors to save him, Carlos Mario Barletta has passed away forever.

The funeral of Carlos Mario Barletta

And the second tragedy occurred in the workplace that upsets the province of Turin in a few days. Mazzè, the municipality where the 20th lived, is in fact only a few km from Brandizzo, the place where the well-known tragedy of the 5 workers hit by the train occurred on the night of August 31st.

The funeral Carlos was celebrated instead at Rondissone on the afternoon of Friday 6 October. The crowd that wanted to participate was enormous, so much so that the function was celebrated outside the Beata Vergine delle Grazie Chapel.

It was impossible for everyone to hold back their emotion. He didn’t even make it Don Gino Casardiwho during the homily said: