LInflation remains the emergency for the European economy to managewhich overall shows timid signs of recovery but is still floundering in the grip of precariousness.

This is confirmed byEconomic Outlook presented by the OECD, which estimates that the price pressure will remain at 6.4% while global growth confirms the forecast of March 2023: it will be 2.7% this year – decreasing compared to the previous result from 3.3% in 2022 – to then “increase” by 0.2% in 2024. As for the economies of the G20, OECD experts predict a drop in inflation from 7.8% in 2022 to 6.1% in 2023 and 4.7% in 2024.

Stay high core inflation – excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco – expected at 5.2% in 2023 (a drop to 4.3% was previously expected) and at 3.6% in 2024 (against 3.1% in the November forecast) . The unemployment rate is down, expected at 8.1% in 2023 and 2024 while previously it was set at 8.3% and 8.5%. As a result, high interest rates around the world are having an impact on financial markets and real estate.

In summary, let the economic body know, theinflation is eroding real incomes given subdued wage growth, so financial conditions are tightening and the exceptional fiscal support related to the energy crisis is gradually being reduced, weighing on private consumption and investment. THE savings accumulated by households remain high, which could favor a faster rebound in domestic demand than currently expected. Conversely, delays in implementing the Pnrr could reduce GDP growth.

