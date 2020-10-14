Sridevi, one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, has always been remembered for her work. The news of Sridevi’s death in the year 2018 made the fans unhappy. An unseen picture of Sridevi is in the news right now, in which Hrithik Roshan’s childhood is seen with him.

It has been told in the post that this picture is taken during the making of ‘Bhagwan Dada’, in which ‘Super 30’ actor Hrithik Roshan is seen giving a funny expression. In this picture, Sridevi is seen feeding cake to a baby girl. On this occasion, Sridevi looks quite gorgeous in lavender color dress. Hrithik’s entire focus is on the camera. Looking at the picture, it is clear that Hrithik used to be very naughty as a child.

Recently, Hrithik’s wife Suzanne posted a beautiful picture of her on Instagram. Along with this, he also wrote lyrics for the song ‘If You Leave’. Suzanne has written, if you go away, I will not cry, I will not waste even a day. Hrithik Roshan immediately noticed this picture of him. He also praised Suzanne’s photo. Hrithik commented on the post, Super Pick. Suzanne has replied that she was trying to create a ‘look away’ look.

Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan may have separated from each other but there is a good equation between the two. Suzanne stayed at her house with Hrithik Roshan during the lockdown. He took this decision because of the care of the children. This decision of Suzanne was also praised by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan. Even after separating from Hrithik, Suzanne is an unbreakable part of Hrithik’s family. She is with the family in every need.