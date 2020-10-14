Recently, Hrithik’s wife Suzanne posted a beautiful picture of her on Instagram. Along with this, he also wrote lyrics for the song ‘If You Leave’. Suzanne has written, if you go away, I will not cry, I will not waste even a day. Hrithik Roshan immediately noticed this picture of him. He also praised Suzanne’s photo. Hrithik commented on the post, Super Pick. Suzanne has replied that she was trying to create a ‘look away’ look.
Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan may have separated from each other but there is a good equation between the two. Suzanne stayed at her house with Hrithik Roshan during the lockdown. He took this decision because of the care of the children. This decision of Suzanne was also praised by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan. Even after separating from Hrithik, Suzanne is an unbreakable part of Hrithik’s family. She is with the family in every need.
