Well, if even the French want thick German premium, then everyone really wants thick German premium.

Every country is somewhat chauvinistic. The Dutch love Max Verstappen. British go woe in the knees of the RAF. Italians ring the church bell when Ferrari wins. Americans think they are the best in everything. But there is only one country where the word chauvinism was actually invented. And that is France.

France is of course also a country with a great history. The French gave us the three pillars of liberalism, the stethoscope, the ballpoint pen and the first Grand Prix ever. However, the thing with France is a bit; history is greater than the present. Perhaps even more so than for Britain, the days of leadership and fame are in the past. In Europe, France has been eclipsed by Germany for decades. Despite, or perhaps because of, the fact that Germany lost the war.

Germany is the European superpower in terms of economy, industry and thus in general. You can also see that in the car factories. Peugeot and Citroën rely mainly on their own market, on small cars and new markets such as China. The French brands no longer play a role in the traditional large car markets of Europe and North America. Yeah, okay, PSA now has a foot in North America again with Chrysler. But a Dodge Challenger or RAM 1500 isn’t really ‘French’ anyway.

But the French themselves? Of course they want to eat Lemons and Peugs, right? Well, a little. The French were surveyed on characteristics such as general impression, quality, value for money, reputation/employer brand, satisfaction and ‘recommendation’ by means of a random sample. Peugeot is according to researcher YouGov the most popular brand among the French. So far no surprises.

However, if you look at numbers two to five, you see the harsh German reality. After Peugeot, Mercedes, Audi, Volkswagen and BMW complete the top 5. An almost completely Teutonic affair. Citroën and Renault have to make do with places 6 and 8 respectively. Toyota, Ferrari and Ford are the other three brands in the top 10.

So, there you have it. Not only the AB garage is bursting with German premium. Everyone really wants German premium. Whose deed.

