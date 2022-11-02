The study issued by the unit The Conversation AFRICAa research project funded by the universities of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria, indicated that the world population is approaching 8 billion, and the area of ​​land available for human burial is about to run out, especially in small and densely populated countries..

The study pointed out that to reduce the environmental impact, human bodies must be returned to nature as soon as possible, given that the rate of dissolution in some of the most common traditional disposal methods is very slow..

Results

In a unique step, the research team analyzed 408 human corpses, which were extracted from grave pits and stone cemeteries in northern Italy, to study them and find out the conditions that help accelerate decomposition..

The team concluded that the decomposition process contaminates soil and waterways, and that cremation produces a large carbon footprint..

The study stated: “While the rites of human death and burial must be respected, according to people’s beliefs, and although the Catholic Church has allowed cremation since 1963, it still prefers burial, as Muslims are also buried, while Hindus are cremated.”.”

In industrialized countries, the study indicated that most of the traditional burial rituals have many long-term harmful effects on the environment, explaining that the survival of wood and metal fragments in coffins and boxes in the ground leads to the leakage of harmful chemicals through paint, preservatives and alloys, and the materials The chemicals used in embalming also remain in the ground and can contaminate soil and waterways.

Alternatives to traditional cemeteries

The study reveals that there are several alternatives to traditional cemeteries, including “dissolving corpses with water”, where the body quickly dissolves, and turns into organic materials or ash..

Some believe that many of these alternatives are either illegal, unavailable, expensive, or inconsistent with religious and popular beliefs, and the vast majority choose to bury coffins or bury bodies in the ground..

Impediments to rapid decomposition

Coffins range from traditional wooden boxes to cardboard coffins to natural ones made of willow, banana leaf or bamboo, and degrade faster, and the most environmentally sustainable option is one that allows the body to transform into a skeleton quickly in a few years.

The research team warned that corpses being disposed of in traditionally designed tombs “a sarcophagus within a stone space” can take more than 40 years to be structured. Microenvironment promotes preservation of the body almost indefinitely».

The research confirmed previous suspicions about the slow decomposition of corpses inside stone tombs, and said that this helps in the formation of a waxy substance as a result of chemical reactions that transform fatty tissues in the body into a soapy substance that is resistant to decomposition, and has stopped it completely..

Faster decomposition of corpses

The research presented several results aimed at transforming the dead into skeletons faster, most notably the presence of a high percentage of sand and gravel in the soil inside the tombs, which enhances the decomposition of the bodies and their skeletons in less than 10 years, even if they are inside a coffin, as the soil allows for the circulation of more air and microorganisms. , and drainage of water, all of which are useful for the decomposition of organic matter.

The research team came up with a second solution after it had the opportunity to experiment with the so-called “ventilated cemetery.” Cemeteries in some European countries, including France, Spain and Italy, were developed to allow more ventilation and sanitary decomposition faster than traditional cemeteries..

In these tombs, the activated carbon filter purifies the gases, and the liquids are sucked up through decomposing biological powders, one placed at the bottom of the coffin and the other under it..

The study indicates that air cemeteries are also cheaper than traditional cemeteries, in line with public health and environmental protection standards.