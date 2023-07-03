Dramatic equalizer of 1-1 got the champion Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León in his presentation at home, which came to confirm how difficult it is proving to be for all the clubs, the start of the new season of the soccer Mexican of the first division

Nicolas Ibáñez had to appear until minute 93 of running time to score with his head the goal that prevented the cats from seeing their crown dented and in front of their own fans, before some people from Puebla who offered an excellent match.

But this should not surprise us, since we had anticipated that the start of the season would be very difficult for the teams, and in particular for those with more selected teams participating in the gold Cup which is celebrated in the USA.

To reinforce our saying, there is also a Blue Cross another of the greats of Mexican soccer, who fell in front of the atlas foxes with a score of 2 goals against 0.

No less disappointing was the 1-1 tie for the powerful Monterey in front of Atlético San Luis. In truth, it was expected that striped With the arrival of Fernando Ortiz to the technical direction, it was a spectacular and offensive team from the first day, but it was not like that and it began to generate doubts.

However, despite such unexpected results, we believe that as the days progress, the teams will improve and take on a better competitive level and time will put everyone in their rightful place.

For now, this Monday night we will not miss the beginning of the Chivas who will debut in front of the Green Bellies of the Lion. And of course, we want the sacred flock to give us another magnificent season like the previous one and, above all, to continue humiliating America in the classics.

WORTHY MONARCHS. We send our most sincere congratulations to the teams Sports Friends of the Deer and cougarsby becoming fair champions of the Diamond tournaments on Saturdays and plus on Tuesdays.

For him Deer It was their second title in a row and for the cats their first in the midweek circuit, but the only bad detail for them was that they could not freely celebrate their coronations, due to the first downpour that fell on the Sagarpa fields on the afternoon of Saturday.

You can find out what happened in both finals through the chronicles of our colleague and friend Antonio Espinoza, who publishes in the pages of The debate and The I.

GREAT GOAL. Without fear of being wrong, the well-known veteran striker Adrián Patiño Leyva has just scored the best goal of his long career, which happened in the friendly clash between Maco-Tirso Manjarrez and the Naranjas del Wash, as a preliminary to the final between cougars and Green Club.

The action of such a beautiful goal began with an overflow from the right side of Luis Martín ‘Terry’ López who sent a low cross to the heart of the Maco area and to Patiño Leyva who had his back to the door and with a mark attached from a defender, used the heel shot to send the ball into the back of the net and clinch the 2-0 victory for the Oranges. Yes, gentlemen, it was a superb goal that even the rain caused an uproar, because that afternoon there was an excellent downpour.

