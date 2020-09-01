Highlights: Women and child development minister Imrati Devi’s voice not changed even after joining BJP

Eggs will be served again in Anganwadi centers to eliminate malnutrition

Students who do not eat eggs will be given fruits

When the decision was made in Kamal Nath’s government, BJP opposed it

Bhopal

Imarti Devi, who was the child development minister in the previous Kamal Nath government, is now in the BJP. Imrati Devi also left the party along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. In the Shivraj government, Imrati Devi also has the responsibility of the Ministry of Women and Child Development. While in Kamal Nath’s government, Imrati Devi had decided to serve eggs to children in Anganwadi centers. MP’s political defeat was defeated on this decision. BJP was strongly opposed.

Now Imrati Devi is in BJP. But their notes have not changed. To eradicate malnutrition, Minister Imarti Devi has said that eggs will be served in children’s Anganwadi centers. However, he has also made it clear that the eggs will be given only to the children who eat in their homes. Students who do not eat eggs will be given a save and banana.

Know, what decision did the MP government take on opening the school

Imarti Devi has said that I had raised this issue in the Kamal Nath government too, now in the Shivraj government will again raise this issue in the cabinet meeting, children who are more malnourished will be given eggs for the protein given to them. Said that I want to see the children of the state healthy and for this I have made many efforts to fix the Anganwadis, the result of which will be seen in the coming time.

Kamal Nath raised question on Bhopal’s largest Kovid hospital, there is no record of treating patients

BJP protested

While in the Congress, Imrati Devi strongly opposed the BJP when she decided to serve eggs in Anganwadi centers. BJP had said that Kamal Nath’s government was playing with religious sentiments. Now it has to be seen what the reaction of BJP’s Imarti Devi’s response is.



Claimed victory

Minister Imrati Devi was an MLA from Dabra seat. He left the Congress after resigning from the legislature. Now there is a by-election in Dabra seat. In such a situation, Imrati Devi claims that the people there will once again elect me. This time I will win with more votes.