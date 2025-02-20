The good of Estanislao Figueres, president of the First Spanish Republic already said: “Gentlemen, I will be Franco: I am even the balls of all of us.” I can not definition of the mood of the vintage fans – I would prefer to belong to a youth animation tier – before the circus of three tracks mounted on account of arbitration in Spain. Enough For compassion, for charity, for the memory of Paco Gento, Kubala or the good of Zariquiegui, the first Spanish collegiate who whistled in the Soviet Union and who with the arbitration and sweat of his forehead managed to open a sports store in Pamplona. ..

Thus there is no one who lives football!

It has merit to have fanatized technology and get the referee to never go unnoticed

The year 2025 is a deterioration of the unprecedented arbitration to the point that it compromises and drags, slide down, the entire football show and begins to turn it into a theatrical tostón from which actors, directors, pools, tramoyistas and even the public. Hence we have reached the extreme of “inviting” the show to English philologists and experts in lip reading to end up being indulgent with Jude Bellingham, to whom two games have fallen and thanks because you cannot give the sheet to a referee In full game, as he gave it to the Sadar despite the fact that it, on several occasions, asked for calm. Maybe I would have understood better Shut Up, Asshole, and Play!

Everything is surreal and delusional. The VAR is being used this season 60% more than in the first implantation season. And so it looks to us: it is sanctioned differently in the same match in the area (see Barça-rayo).

González Fuertes was the referee Var of Real Madrid Sevilla EFE

Far from giving tranquility to the collegiate, the VAR in interventionist mode ends up decentralizing the field referee. The goals are held halfway and I am one of those who have always defended that the use of technology is limited to the offside and the hawk eye in the goal. The rest of the competitions end up distorting the spirit of the game to the point that even the hands were clearer before now …

Real Madrid whining for the arbitrations! Barcelonitis? Have you thought about what all middle class teams will feel to those who have harmed arbitration decisions against a Madrid or Barça? There are many and they are also children of God …

The current weather is unbearable and I fear that it will continue until the end of the season because of the tightness of the head and tail of the table. And how little players and coaches help! Frankly, it was more fun, inconsequential and even equitable to talk about the referees before the VAR. We have managed to fanatize technology. It has merit.