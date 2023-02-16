Viktorija Mihajlovic has published the photo of a bouquet of flowers that her father gave her a few years ago: the touching note

On Valentine’s Day, a moving post published by did not go unnoticed on social networks Viktorija Mihajlovicthe daughter of the late former Bologna coach Sinisa, who passed away on 16 December at the age of only 53 and after having fought for years against myeloid leukemia.

It was the 2019 when Sinisa Mihajlovic, former Serbian footballer of Inter and Lazio and coach of Bologna, announced in a touching press conference that he had discovered he was suffering from Leukemia.

Since then he has fought his war with his chest out, putting his all into play Force and its courage.

After the bone marrow transplant and an initial recovery, Sinisa had one relapse early last year and has never recovered since. Last December 16, at the age of only 53, his heart stopped beating forever.

To suffer for his disappearance, most of all, obviously his family. His wife Arianna and her five children above all.

One of them, Viktorija Mihajlovic, last February 14, on the day of Saint Valentineposted a touching post to remember her dad and the great love that bound her to him.

Viktorija Mihajlovic’s post

Sinisa’s daughter posted a black and white photo of a bouquet, give them from their dad on Valentine’s Day a few years ago. An infinite gesture of love from a man who has always been considered gruff, but at the same time with incalculable affection for his family.

In the ticket attached to that bunch of flowers, the Serbian had written:

Even if I’m not a boyfriend, dad’s is love too. There will never be a man who will love you totally and unconditionally as much as I do! Dad.

Accompanying the photo, Viktorija added a verse of the song in the caption “Super heroes” Of Mr Rainwhich ranked third at the last edition of the Sanremo Festival:

Because we are invincible, close, And wherever I go you will be with me.

