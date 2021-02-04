Global Challenges is a brand of DvH Medien. The new institute aims to promote the discussion of geopolitical issues through publications by recognized experts. Today a contribution by Prof. Dr. Renate Schubert. Professor of Economics at the ETH Zurich. Further authors are Prof. Dr. Ann-Kristin Achleitner, Sigmar Gabriel, Prof. Dr. Volker Perthes ,, Prof. Jörg Rocholl PhD, Prof. Dr. Bert Rürup and Günther H. Oettinger, President of United Europe eV.

What began at the beginning of 2014 came to an end at the end of 2020: China and the European Union agreed on an investment agreement after 34 mostly tough negotiation rounds.

The political agreement in principle on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) gives Chinese investors free access to other industrial and especially energy sectors in the EU market.

In return, companies from the EU should be given easier access to the Chinese market. The response to the agreement of December 30, 2020 was very different. Economics Minister Peter Altmaier spoke of a “commercial milestone”, but many business associations saw no decisive progress at all.

So what is to be made of the agreement? Which side has more of it, politically and economically? And would there have been an alternative?

The agreement could hit the Commission presidents like a bummerang

First of all, it should be noted: The CAI still has to be filled with a lot of content, so the agreement should come into force in 2022 at the earliest. Above all, the necessary approval of the European Parliament will not be a sure-fire success. Numerous MPs, especially those from the Social Democratic and Green parliamentary groups, have already expressed massive criticism of the “wax-soft” formulations for protecting workers in China.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

It will be exciting to see which face-saving word acrobatics Beijing will choose to let the EU Parliament’s demand for “effective guarantees against forced labor” come to nothing. According to the Chinese interpretation – despite all the evidence to the contrary, especially from the northwestern province of Xinjiang – there is no forced labor in the People’s Republic.

Ursula von der Leyen’s praise that the CAI represents a breakthrough “for our value-based trade agenda” could hit the Commission President like a boomerang.

The political winner is called Xi Jinping

Likewise, Angela Merkel’s endeavors to reach an investment agreement with China’s head of state and party Xi Jinping under the German EU Council Presidency are not very convincing from a geopolitical point of view.

Not only Spain, Italy, Belgium and Poland immediately criticized the Chancellor’s supposed prestige success with sharp words. The elected US President Joe Biden should have expected more transatlantic solidarity shortly before taking office instead of going it alone in the EU.

Biden was offended even though he had promised Europe a return to multilateralism and a jointly coordinated policy on China – a potentially dangerous development from Xi Jinping’s point of view. The political winners of the agreement are therefore not von der Leyen, Merkel or EU Council President Charles Michel. The political winner is called Xi Jinping.

And the winner is ….. Xi Jinping. Photo: imago images / Xinhua

I.

n which direction is the CAI tilting the economic balance? Also in favor of the People’s Republic? Since 2005, Chinese companies have invested US $ 410 billion in the EU, most recently in information and communication technologies. Because of its pent-up demand, the People’s Republic is very interested in European technology and European know-how. Outside aid increases China’s internal competitiveness.

In addition, the People’s Republic can in future expand its EU commitment to solar and wind energy – this is far less the case for companies from the EU with a view to renewable energies in China. In general, the economy of the European Union hopes in the future for easier market access with fewer administrative hurdles in the People’s Republic. That would be quite a bit, especially since China is the EU’s second most important trading partner after the USA.

For example, the obligation to set up joint ventures should also be eliminated – which Beijing had announced for some industries in 2018. Last but not least, it is envisaged that China may no longer give preference to its own, usually state-controlled companies over EU investors.

No investment protection for European companies in China

However, these advantages are offset by serious disadvantages: For example, many Chinese companies that are active in the EU market are massively subsidized by the state from Beijing – statements on how to deal with them in the future can be found in the CAI just as little as on questions of patent protection.

The EU also missed an opportunity when it comes to sustainability. Effective and visible steps by China towards more sustainability in environmental and social standards can hardly be demanded within the framework of the agreement.

Most serious, however, is likely to be the fact that European companies in China, unlike Chinese competitors in the EU, continue to enjoy no investment protection. Negotiations on investment protection are to begin within two years of the signing of the contract. It is unclear how the EU could then back up its demands. A clear disadvantage for the EU.

Switzerland negotiated much better than the EU

It is also questionable whether the CAI can actually help to integrate China more closely into the global economy and to counter Beijing’s tendency to reduce its ties with other countries. The investment agreement may only distract from the fact that China, with its new five-year plan (2021-2025), is embarking on the path of “splendid isolation”, despite all the rhetoric of multilateralism.

That in November 2020 In any case, free trade agreements concluded by Beijing with 14 other Asian countries hardly serve as a counter-argument. Because the Regional Comprehensive Partnership offers little more than a summary of various trade agreements that have existed for years between the Asean states and Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

Overall, from an economic point of view, the impression arises: The investment agreement, which does not offer European companies any investment protection, is significantly more advantageous for China than for the EU.

Perhaps the large European Union should have taken an example from small Switzerland. In fact, it signed an investment protection agreement with China in 2009, which was followed by a free trade agreement in 2013. Several large Swiss companies were able to work the Chinese market early on with subsidiaries in which Swiss investors held the majority. In contrast, the self-proclaimed winners of the investment agreement between China and the EU, Merkel and von der Leyen, seem more like losers. It’s called a Pyrrhic victory.