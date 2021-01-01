These ten statistics show that by 2020, there was room for something good. Text: Pihla Loula HS Will It is a generally accepted fact that, in Finnish, 2020 has largely been shit. From Wuhan, China, a virus spread to the world that affected every person’s daily life. People were worried about their livelihood, and they also had to fear for their own and others ’health. This year has been about exceptional circumstances, death, anxiety and bankruptcies. Still, good things happened as well. HS collected 10 statistics showing flashes of light in the corona year.

Exhaust original nitrogen dioxide and fine particles decreased at the busiest points in the metropolitan area. “Nitrogen dioxide concentrations are the lowest in about 30 years of measurement history,” says an air protection expert Jarkko Niemi Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY). For example, the amount of nitrogen dioxide on Mannerheimintie decreased by about a third compared to last year. The main reason for the reduction in air pollution was the drop in traffic volumes. The exceptionally warm winter also reduced the amount of pollution.



Finns lent e-journals and books, especially during the library closures in the spring. In the Helmet libraries, ie in the city libraries of Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa, especially domestic magazines were popular, for example Suomen Kuvalehti, Me Naiset, Apu and Tekniikan Maailma. In addition, newspapers received large volumes of downloads. “People’s desire to follow the news was evident. Especially at a time like this, when social media reveals what conspiracy theories about the virus and vaccination, access to a reliable source of information is important, ”the designer Marja Hjelt Pearl says. The popularity of audio books also exploded and sales of traditional books increased.



In Finland there has probably been a similar increase in digital gaming in the Crown Year as in the rest of the world, says the postdoctoral researcher Mikko Meriläinen From the Center of Excellence in Game Culture Research at the University of Tampere. In the spring, Meriläinen himself collected qualitative material on the subject. “Many said gaming relaxes from the constant flood of heavy news.” Families were provided with common multiplayer games and online games that the child could play over the Internet along with others. In gaming, communication is important, Meriläinen says. “Many games today have a built-in ability to communicate with fellow players. Many also use a separate service, such as Discord. ”



Yle Arena consumption of children’s content increased by 50 per cent in the spring. Popular programs included Pikku Kakkonen, Ryhmä Hau and Moomin Valley. Customer Experience Manager Jaakko Lempinen says the figures show a shift to spring distance learning. App views also had more daily usage than usual. During the interest year, the use of other streaming services such as Netflix and Youtube has also increased.



Popular The trade in recycled goods on the Tori.fi website was hot in all areas. More than, for example, fitness equipment was searched on the website last year. Finns did more searches with the words frisbee golf, fitness weights and hybrid and electric bikes. The searches also reflect the coronation situation: they were related to sports played alone.



Helsinki the Animal Welfare Association (Hesy) has received a record number of inquiries and applications. “Because there have been a lot of people at home this year, there has been a desire for many to have a pet,” says the spokesperson Erja Veivo. Many want a “cute”, well-behaved and fluffy pet who likes to be in her arms. There has been a desire to get pets quickly. The number of animals Hesy placed in new homes was higher than last year, although the number also reflects the number of animals that came to the association. “It also makes a good sense of self when it provides a home for an abandoned animal and gives it a second chance at life.”



For example Sipoonkorvi National Park was visited by almost 20,000 more visitors in March than in the previous year. The popularity has also been affected by the area’s new services and snow-free winter, says the special designer Liisa Kajala Metsähallitus’ nature services. The impact of the corona situation is still showing strong, he says. “People have noticed what kind of life hole nature offers.”



Record number Finns applied for seasonal permits for poultry hunting, says Metsähallitus’ communications manager for batch services Battery Ahlholm. There was also an increase in the number of permit days for small game hunting. More and more Finns paid mandatory fish management fees. According to Ahlholm, it shows interest in fishing. Hunting and fishing improve health, Ahlholm says. “There are a lot of people in Finland, often slightly older men, who say they don’t exercise, but when hunting they easily walk ten kilometers to the edge of the bog.”

Flower delivery service At its best during the Korona period, Interflora’s sales have even doubled, says the CEO Katja Teikari. The scale of shipments is thousands and in the high season tens of thousands of shipments per month. Interflora has about 200 member stores across Finland. “There have been tight times for florists, but this has been better than expected.”

