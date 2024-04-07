After 85 minutes, with the score at 0-2, what everyone was afraid of happens: a torch on the field makes referee Lindhout decide to temporarily stop the match. 'Where fear reigns, based on suspicions' is written on a 50-metre-long banner in front of the Theo Bos stand, where the torch is thrown from.

Yet the flame never really goes out this Sunday in the Gelderland derby. Vitesse's supporters seem to have already accepted the impending relegation. Moreover, the Arnhem team currently has bigger concerns than relegation or a lost derby.

Although Vitesse starts the match fieryly and creates the best chances in the first half, a patient NEC manages to take control of the Gelderland derby in the second half. The difference is made by substitute Sontje Hansen. A few minutes after coming on as a substitute, he provided the assist for the 0-1 score, and then scored the second and third Nijmegen goal himself. Despite the score, the Vitesse supporters try to keep their spirits up in the final minutes with the club song 'Geel en Zwart', but real hope seems to have long since disappeared in Arnhem.

Lifesaver

Anyone with a yellow-black heart is used to troubled periods, but this season it is tough even for a seasoned Vitesse supporter. The professional license is in danger of being taken away, there is an acute budget deficit and the Ministry of Economic Affairs is conducting an investigation into the club's Russian ties. The fact that Vitesse is in a direct relegation spot with five games to go seems almost incidental.

The man who has to restore calm since this week is interim director Edwin Reijntjes. In conversation with NRC two days before the Gelderland derby he is clear: Vitesse's survival hangs by a thread. That thread initially runs between the licensing committee of the KNVB and Vitesse. Reijntjes is doing everything he can to regain the trust of the football association's lawyers.

Where his predecessors tried to be right with a combative attitude, Reijntjes wants to enter into the conversation with an open attitude: “There is a very big difference between being right and being right. And I think there is only one that determines whether you are right, and that is the licensing committee.”

Together with advisor Paul van der Kraan, Reijntjes submitted a draft version of the emergency plan to the KNVB licensing committee. American investor Coley Parry, who did not receive the green light from the licensing commission to take over Vitesse in February, is not participating in this plan. Reijntjes is clear about his role: “He is not involved in this plan, not at all. We have drawn up that plan, indicated the contours, and then we will look further.”

With the draft plan, the club tries to demonstrate that it has enough financial resources to complete the competition. According to Reijntjes, Vitesse can meet that requirement without any problems. “But that is only one element of many other criteria that the licensing committee sets.” The plan also states where the money will come from to balance the budget for the coming season. Reijntjes does not want to reveal too much about possible lenders, but a financing plan with local investors seems the most obvious.

Beautiful weather

The administrative malaise is so great that Vitesse supporters no longer have any control over it. Before the match against NEC, they are mainly concerned with today's opponent. Because whether relegation awaits or the withdrawal of the professional license, this could well be the last Gelderland derby for a while.

The tense atmosphere that the local triangle anticipated – no NEC fans were welcome and individual ticket sales were stopped on Thursday – was little noticeable outside the Gelredome on Sunday. The predictions about the results are hopeful and the weather is beautiful for an afternoon of football in the Eredivisie. The fans do not want to know anything about the fact that Vitesse's survival is in great danger. Not even after the 0-3 against NEC. But anyone who takes the words of interim director Reijntjes seriously knows that every Vitesse match could easily be the last in professional football.