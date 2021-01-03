Despite the rain, there was no decrease in the pollution level of the capital for the second consecutive day. Pollution remained at the emergency level on Saturday as well. However, there is every possibility of getting relief from this stifling pollution today. With the increase in wind speed, it will also rain on Sunday.According to information received from CPCB, the AQI of the capital reached 453 at 8 am. After this it decreased due to rain. But a few drops of rain did not provide much relief from pollution. Pollution started rising again after a few minutes of rain. AQI 443 of Rajdhani in CPCB’s Air Bulletin at 4 pm. The condition of NCR was worse. There were 457 in Baghpat, 432 in Bahadurgarh, 447 in Bulandshahr, 415 in Faridabad, 462 in Ghaziabad, 450 in Greater Noida, 336 in Gurugram, 448 in Noida and AQI 442 in Rohtak.

Delhi wrapped in a sheet of smog

For two days, the people of Delhi, wrapped in a sheet of smog, are having headaches along with problems like eye irritation, heartburn. On this, winter has increased pollution attack manifold. The beginning of the new year has been the most polluted in the last six years. According to experts, the winds remained weak. At the same time, the rain also decreased considerably due to which pollutants did not flow and they came down.

You can get relief from Sunday

According to Safar’s forecast, pollution of the capital remained at a serious level on Saturday. Due to the presence of pollutants on the ground, people suffered greatly. At the same time, due to the effect of Western Disturbance, there will be relief from pollution on Sunday. This will improve the speed of the winds. The rainfall will also be more than Saturday which will have a wide impact on AQI. On January 3, the pollution level may come down to around 350. After this, on January 4 and 5, it will undergo extensive reforms. It may remain at a worse level than normal.