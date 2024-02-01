The timely introduction of this feature in Italy, simultaneously with the United States, has aroused interest among fans of the Mountain View series of phones, eager to test it firsthand.

The Galaxy S24 series announcement highlighted the new feature “circle and search” which allows you to draw a circle around any element on the screen to direct the AI ​​towards searches relevant to the highlighted subject. This feature, developed with significant support from Google, is now also available to users of Pixel 8 .

Intuitive function

Pixel 8 users will soon be able to take advantage of the “circle and search” feature, which is currently rolling out gradually

The “circle and search” feature represents one of the many functions of artificial intelligence which stands out for its usefulness, going beyond simple scenic appearance.

The function is already available on Pixel, and to use it Google has created an extremely practical method: simply long press on the navigation bar at the bottom of the Pixel 8 screen or on the home button, depending on the current screen. Subsequently, you can circle, highlight, draw or touch the element of interest with your finger, then waiting for the function and Google Search to do the rest.

This feature simplifies Internet searches, avoiding the need to switch apps and temporarily interrupt the current activity. Furthermore, thanks to recent updates to Multiple Search based on artificial intelligence, it is possible to ask more complex questions related to the searched image.

It is important to underline the absence of a specific indicator that signals the presence of the function on the Pixel 8 series.

If, despite prolonged pressure, it does not start, it means that it is not yet active, requiring a short waiting period for the roll out.