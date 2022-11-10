The Brazilian Grand Prix will be the third and last weekend of the year to foresee the Sprint Race, an absolute novelty introduced in 2021 and since then often criticized by ‘traditionalist’ drivers and enthusiasts. The mini race on Saturday, which takes place over a distance of 100 km and which assigns points to the first three classifieds – in addition to establishing the starting grid for the actual race on Sunday – has never completely convinced, to the point of generate two distinct currents of thought between those who like the format, such as Lewis Hamilton, and others who cannot accept it.

The latter faction also includes the neo-world champion Max Verstappen, who even before the eve of this weekend had several times harshly contested this novelty. Furthermore, the McLaren driver is also among the opponents Lando Norriswhich unlike the Red Bull rival did not, however, completely reject the Sprint.

For the British, interviewed by the media at Interlagos on the subject, the Sprint is not considered the ideal format for Formula 1, but it could still be acceptable only under certain conditions: “Growing up, I have always known Formula 1 with the qualification and the race – he has declared – therefore, in a sense, I agree with Max. I like the preparation and the pressure generated by qualifying and the race, with nothing in between. However, on the right circuits I don’t mind. If it were in Austria or Monza, for example, it would take place on tracks where you can actually compete. Interlagos is reasonably the easiest track for most drivers to race on. There are Sprint races that everyone could enjoy, and if the main goal was to create a show, then I could understand. In any case, I like F1 as it is Right now”.