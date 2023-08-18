On 20 September Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi will have to appear in court in view of the new hearing to define their turbulent divorce. And if Tiziano Ferro intoned “houses, travel, cars and sheets of newspaper”, in this specific case we must add bags and Rolexes. Ilary Blasi through the lawyers Alessandro Simeone and Pompilia Rossi presented a formal debit request to the Civil Court of Rome. Not only that: according to the weekly Oggi, a third person may have to appear before the judge on 20 September. The name is that of Noemi Bocchi.

The current girlfriend of the former Roma captain would have been indicated, in fact, by Blasi’s lawyers as the cause of the couple’s separation.

She, therefore, could clarify by defining her involvement in this situation by revealing further details on the matter. “Noemi could be summoned as well as the people who according to Totti had flirts with his ex-wife”, says the weekly.

For his part, Totti, through the pages of Corriere Della Sera, had said he was totally convinced that Ilary was the first to betray: “In September last year the rumors began to reach me: look, Ilary has another man. Indeed, more than one. It seemed impossible to me. Instead I found the messages. I had never done it in twenty years, nor had she ever done it with me (spy on cell phone, ed). But when I got warnings from different people I trust, I became suspicious. I looked at her cell phone. And I saw that there was a third person who acted as an intermediary between Ilary and another. Don’t make me say the name.”